Gary Clark Jr, Joe Bonamassa, The Linda Lindas To Open For The Rolling Stones On USA Tour - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have announced their opening acts for the 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds US tour.
Joe Bonamassa, The Linda Lindas, Widespread Panic and The War and Treaty are some of the acts opening for The Rolling Stones with Gary Clark Jr there for opening night in Houston on Sunday 28 April 2024.
Joining the Stones are:
Apr 28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX with Gary Clark Jr.
May 2nd NOLA Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA
May 7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ with Carin León / Electric Mud
May 11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV with The Pretty Reckless
May 15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA with Joe Bonamassa
May 23rd MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with TBA
May 26th MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with Lawrence
May 30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA with The Red Clay Strays
Jun 3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL with Tyler Childers
Jun 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA with Ghost Hounds
Jun 11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA with KALEO
Jun 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH with Ghost Hounds
Jun 20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO with Widespread Panic
Jun 27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Bettye LaVette
Jun 30th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Lainey Wilson
Jul 5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC with Ghost Hounds
Jul 10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The War and Treaty
Jul 13th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The Linda Lindas
Jul 17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches
