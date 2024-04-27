Gary Clark Jr, Joe Bonamassa, The Linda Lindas To Open For The Rolling Stones On USA Tour - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have announced their opening acts for the 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds US tour.

Joe Bonamassa, The Linda Lindas, Widespread Panic and The War and Treaty are some of the acts opening for The Rolling Stones with Gary Clark Jr there for opening night in Houston on Sunday 28 April 2024.

Joining the Stones are:

Apr 28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX with Gary Clark Jr.

May 2nd NOLA Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA

May 7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ with Carin León / Electric Mud

May 11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV with The Pretty Reckless

May 15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA with Joe Bonamassa

May 23rd MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with TBA

May 26th MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with Lawrence

May 30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA with The Red Clay Strays

Jun 3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL with Tyler Childers

Jun 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA with Ghost Hounds

Jun 11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA with KALEO

Jun 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH with Ghost Hounds

Jun 20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO with Widespread Panic

Jun 27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Bettye LaVette

Jun 30th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Lainey Wilson

Jul 5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC with Ghost Hounds

Jul 10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The War and Treaty

Jul 13th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The Linda Lindas

Jul 17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches

