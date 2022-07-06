 Gene Simmons Wants To Extend KISS Farewell Tour - Noise11.com
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gene Simmons Wants To Extend KISS Farewell Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2022

in News

Gene Simmons has plans to extend KISS’s End of the Road farewell tour.

KISS kicked off the world tour back in January 2019 but faced several postponements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in a new interview with Chaoszine, Simmons indicated that he wants to add 100 more concerts to the trek.

“The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy. So, we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop,” he shared. “I don’t know how long that’s gonna take.”

Simmons went on to note that he has no real idea when he will retire.

“We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time,” Simmons joked. “It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

