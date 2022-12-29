Genesis Owusu Sets Eyes On North America For 2023 - Noise11.com

Ghana born Australian rapper Genesis Owusu has his eyes marked for North America in 2023 with a series of dates across May and June.

Genesis Owusu will play a dozen dates with Paramore ad Bloc Party starting in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 23 and finishing up in Florida on June 14. The tour includes two Madison Square Garden performances.

GENESIS OWUSU: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

May 23, 2023 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

May 25, 2023 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

May 30, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

May 31, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Jun 2, 2023 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.

Jun 4, 2023 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH

Jun 7, 2023 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Jun 8, 2023 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

Jun 10, 2023 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH

Jun 11, 2023 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 13, 2023 Amway Center Orlando, FL

Jun 14, 2023 Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL

Genesis Owusu released his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ in 2021. It reached no 27 in Australia. The album earned him three AIR Awards in 2022 as well as Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year at the APRA Awards of 2022.

‘Smiling With No Teeth’ also won the Australian Music Prize of 2021 as well as J Awards for Album and Video of the Year.

