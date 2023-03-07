 Gil Matthews Remasters A Lost Australian Classic ‘Fanny Adams’ Featuring Doug Parkinson - Noise11.com
Fanny Adams

Gil Matthews Remasters A Lost Australian Classic ‘Fanny Adams’ Featuring Doug Parkinson

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2023

in News

Fanny Adams was a short-lived supergroup in Australia in 1970 and 71. The band featured Doug Parkinson (In Focus) on vocals, Vince Melouney (Bee Gees) on guitar, Johnny Dick (Max Merritt and the Meteors) on drums and Teddy Toi (Meteors) on bass.

Fanny Adams only released one album but the band broke up before the album was released.

Melouney started Fanny Adams in London just after he had left the Bee Gees after spending three and a half years as their guitarist. Toi was in London doing session work. Dick and Parkinson were living in Melbourne and had both been in In Focus. Melouney and Toi moved back to Australia, the album was made, but the project was short-lived.

After the break-up Parkinson went solo, Toi and Dick worked with Lobby Loyde and Melouney was a member of The Cleves, Rockwell T James band and John Paul Young’s Allstars.

Vince Melouney is the only surviving member of the band. Vince says, “I wanted to play heavy guitar. Bands like Led Zeppelin were my bag anyway, I really loved all that stuff. Coming from the Bee Gees we did have rock and roll but it wasn’t heavy. I’d plug into a Marshall amp and turn it up. The Fanny Adams sound just evolved. Doug turned out to be an incredible writer which would have, had we gone on, developed even more. He wrote the lyrics and melodies. I had the riffs and chords but we all pitched in.”

Aztecs Records founder Gil Matthews has reissued the Fanny Adams album for the first time since the 1970s. The new Aztec Records edition has been digitally remastered by Gil Matthews and has four bonus tracks added.

https://www.aztecrecords.com.au/collections/aztec-music/products/avscd094

Track Listing
1. Ain’t No Lovin’ Left
2 .Sitting On Top Of The Room
3. Yesterday Was Today
4. Got To Get A Message To You
5. You Don’t Bother Me
6. Mid Morning Madness
7. They’re All Losers, Honey (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks
8. Got To Get A Message To You (Single edit)
9. They’re All Losers, Honey (Single edit)
10. Got To Get A Message To You (Mono)
11. They’re All Losers, Honey (Mono)

