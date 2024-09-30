Gilbert O’Sullivan Re-Records His Classics for ‘Songbook’ - Noise11.com

Gilbert O’Sullivan has re-recorded his classics (plus added a new song) for the new album ‘Songbook’.
Watch the Gilbert O’Sullivan Noise11 interview:
The ‘Songbook’ album also features a new song ‘A Kiss Is A Kiss’.
The idea for ‘Songbook’ came from a duet Tim Burgess of The Charlatans did with Gilbert in 2022. Burgess suggested the different version with guitarist Bill Shanley. Gilbert then selected a dozen songs to record.
Songs for ‘Songbook’ date back to early Gilbert like ‘Nothing Rhymed’ and ‘Alone Again ( Naturally)’ through to the more recent ‘Dansette Dreasm (2018) and ‘Blue Anchor Bay’ (2022).
TRACKLISTING
1. Nothing Rhymed
2. Clair
3. We Will
4. Blue Anchor Bay
5. Happiness Is Me and You
6. Alone Again (Naturally)
7. What’s in a Kiss?
8. I’ll Never Love Again
9. Why, Oh Why, Oh Why
10. No Matter How I try
11. Dansette Dreams and 45s
12. A Kiss is a Kiss
Tour dates:
29/08/24 Support/Richard Hawley
10/09/24 Cork/Cork Opera House
11/09/24 Cork/Cork Opera House
14/09/24 Dublin/National Concert Hall
15/09/24 Dublin/National Concert Hall
17/09/24 Dublin/National Concert Hall
19/09/24 Rotterdam/New Luxor Theater
14/10/24 Liverpool/Liverpool Philharmonic
20/10/24 Buxton/Opera House
21/10/24 Birmingham/Town Hall
23/10/24 Glasgow/The Pavilion
26/10/24 Cheltenham/The Town Hall
26/11/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal
28/11/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal
29/11/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal
09/12/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal
10/12/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE