Gilbert O’Sullivan Re-Records His Classics for ‘Songbook’ - Noise11.com

Gilbert O’Sullivan has re-recorded his classics (plus added a new song) for the new album ‘Songbook’.

Watch the Gilbert O’Sullivan Noise11 interview:

The ‘Songbook’ album also features a new song ‘A Kiss Is A Kiss’.

The idea for ‘Songbook’ came from a duet Tim Burgess of The Charlatans did with Gilbert in 2022. Burgess suggested the different version with guitarist Bill Shanley. Gilbert then selected a dozen songs to record.

Songs for ‘Songbook’ date back to early Gilbert like ‘Nothing Rhymed’ and ‘Alone Again ( Naturally)’ through to the more recent ‘Dansette Dreasm (2018) and ‘Blue Anchor Bay’ (2022).

TRACKLISTING

1. Nothing Rhymed

2. Clair

3. We Will

4. Blue Anchor Bay

5. Happiness Is Me and You

6. Alone Again (Naturally)

7. What’s in a Kiss?

8. I’ll Never Love Again

9. Why, Oh Why, Oh Why

10. No Matter How I try

11. Dansette Dreams and 45s

12. A Kiss is a Kiss

Tour dates:

29/08/24 Support/Richard Hawley

10/09/24 Cork/Cork Opera House

11/09/24 Cork/Cork Opera House

14/09/24 Dublin/National Concert Hall

15/09/24 Dublin/National Concert Hall

17/09/24 Dublin/National Concert Hall

19/09/24 Rotterdam/New Luxor Theater

14/10/24 Liverpool/Liverpool Philharmonic

20/10/24 Buxton/Opera House

21/10/24 Birmingham/Town Hall

23/10/24 Glasgow/The Pavilion

26/10/24 Cheltenham/The Town Hall

26/11/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal

28/11/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal

29/11/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal

09/12/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal

10/12/24 Waterford/Theatre Royal

Noise11.com

