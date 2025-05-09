Giles Martin Creates 2025 Remix of INXS Classic ‘Listen Like Thieves’ - Noise11.com

INXS have expanded their classic 1985 ‘Listen Like Thieves’ album and there is a brand new Giles Martin remix of the album. ‘Listen Like Thieves’ was the fifth INXS album.

Giles Martin said in a statement, “It’s been such an honour to work on this pivotal album from INXS’s career. It’s a collection of recordings masterly produced by Chris Thomas, which helped the band define their own style and reach a massive global audience. It’s an iconic rock album of its age.”

INXS’ Andrew Farriss said of original producer Chris Thomas, “Chris Thomas was one of the most talented and exciting producers we ever had the privilege to work with. From the moment we met, there was no doubt he would bring a new dynamic to our music, his drive and determination helped Michael and I deliver a smash hit in ‘What You Need’. 40 years on, Giles and Paul captured the original raw energy we felt when we first recorded the album and created a sonic depth to give the record an entirely new dimension that we couldn’t be prouder of.”

The brand new 2025 remix by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks on CD and vinyl, extensive previously unreleased outtakes and demos, a rare BBC Recording, Live From The Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986 and a brand new interview with the band by acclaimed writer Paul Sexton. The Extended Edition 2CD contains the new mix, whilst the CD-2 has a selection of B-sides, remixes and live recordings; the 1LP 40th Anniversary Edition vinyl contains the new 2025 mix

In 1985 Michael Hutchence said of the album, Michael Hutchence, “We decided to write the album in a rehearsal situation, everybody had ideas in their heads but not many of the songs were written before we rehearsed, and we wrote one song in the studio. It wasn’t the kind of album where you put tracks down bit by bit. We’ve done the album like a live show and what is there is there. We want to present this record as a band – the idea of six people playing together and using traditional sounds.”

Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Track list

3CD/1LP

LP + CD1: Listen Like Thieves (2025 Mix by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks)

1. What You Need

2. Listen Like Thieves

3. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

4. Shine Like It Does

5. Good + Bad Times

6. Biting Bullets

7. This Time

8. Three Sisters

9. Same Direction

10. One x One

11. Red Red Sun

CD2: Demos & Outtakes

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. “We’re rolling, it’s 1985” – Studio Chat

Funk Song #11 – Take 2 (Working Title of What You Need)

“Press the blue and red button” – Studio Chat

Kiss The Dirt – Demo

Listen Like Thieves Track Commentary

. Listen Like Thieves – Demo

7. Listen Like Thieves Radio Intro

8. One X One – Demo

9. This Time – Demo

10. Shine Like It Does – Demo

11. Good and Bad Times – Alternate Take

12. Red Red Sun – Rehearsal Fragment

13. Red Red Sun – Alternate Outtake

14. Same Direction Track Commentary

15. Funk Song #9 (Working Title of Same Direction) – Studio Demo

16. What You Need – ‘Calvin Bell’ Home Demo

17. Shine Like It Does – Home Demo

18. Listen Like Thieves – Home Demo

19. Kiss the Dirt – ‘Calvin Bell’ Home Demo

CD3: Live From Royal Albert Hall

Live in London, UK – June 24, 1986

1. Intro

2. Same Direction

3. Soul Mistake

4. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

5. Biting Bullets

6. Burn For You

7. Do Wot You Do

8. Original Sin

9. Different World

10. Shine Like It Does

11. Listen Like Thieves

12. One x One

13. What You Need

14. Red Red Sun

2CD

CD1: Listen Like Thieves (2025 Mix by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks)

1. What You Need

2. Listen Like Thieves

3. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

4. Shine Like It Does

5. Good + Bad Times

6. Biting Bullets

7. This Time

8. Three Sisters (instrumental)

9. Same Direction

10. One x One

11. Red Red Sun

B-Sides, Remixes & Live Recordings

1. Listen Like Thieves (Extended Remix)

2. Begotten

3. What You Need (Nick Launay Remix)

4. I’m Over You

5. Sweet As Sin

6. Six Knots

7. Listen Like Thieves (Instrumental Remix)

8. Same Direction (Live)*

9. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) (Live)*

10. Biting Bullets (Live)*

11. Shine Like it Does (Live)*

12. Listen Like Thieves (Live)*

13. One X One (Live)*

14. What You Need (Live)*

15. Red Red Sun (Live)*

16. Red Red Sun (Live)*

*Previously Unreleased

1LP

Side A

1. What You Need

2. Listen Like Thieves

3. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

4. Shine Like It Does

5. Good + Bad Times

Side B

1. Biting Bullets

2. This Time

3. Three Sisters

4. Same Direction

5. One x One

6. Red Red Sun

