 Giles Martin Gives INXS A Make-Over - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Giles Martin Gives INXS A Make-Over

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2022

in News

Producer Giles Martin, the mad scientist behind the recent Beatles reissues and son of Beatles producer Sir George Martin, has been giving INXS a make-over as well.

Giles has created a 40th anniversary deluxe edition of ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, a new 30th anniversary mix of ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ and a new live record ‘Live At the US Festival’, recorded in 1983.

Saxophonist & guitarist Kirk Pengilly “I take my hat off to Giles, who has been able to process the sounds accurately with today’s technology. It sounds like the original album but now, spread out over a 3D space. It sounds incredible.”

Giles Martin previously worked with INXS on the 35th anniversary edition of Kick.

‘Shabooh Shoobah’, ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ and ‘Live at the US Festival’ will be released on October.

‘Live At The US Festival’ tracklisting

CD
1. Soul Mistake
2. Here Comes
3. Jans Song
4. Spy Of Love
5. To Look At You
6. The One Thing
7. Old World New World
8. Black And White
9. Dont Change

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Says KISS Will Continue With Him and Paul

Gene Simmons has insisted KISS will "continue" beyond touring.

2 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1

With Midnight Oil returning for their final Australian shows, more have been added including some special 10 to 1 shows playing the entire ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ album in its entirety.

7 hours ago
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noiseworks Release First New Song In 30 Years ‘Heart & Soul’

Noiseworks have a new song ‘Heart & Soul’ and it’s the first new music for the band since 1991’s ‘Love Verses Money’.

1 day ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John Returns To The Australian Charts

One week after the passing of Olivia Newton-John her music has impacted on the Australian charts with albums spanning her career re-entering the singles and album charts.

1 day ago
Dave Mustaine, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Dave Mustaine Now Slowed By Cancer

Dave Mustaine wasn't going to let cancer impact his guitar playing after a doctor told him he would lose "80 per cent use of his arm" to a previous hand injury.

2 days ago
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
James Hetfield Files For Divorce

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has reportedly filed to divorce his wife of 25 years.

2 days ago
Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation
Jazz Legend Al Di Meola To Perform In Australia In October

Legendary jazz guitarist Al Di Meola will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in October for Live Nation.

5 days ago