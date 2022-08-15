Giles Martin Gives INXS A Make-Over - Noise11.com

Producer Giles Martin, the mad scientist behind the recent Beatles reissues and son of Beatles producer Sir George Martin, has been giving INXS a make-over as well.

Giles has created a 40th anniversary deluxe edition of ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, a new 30th anniversary mix of ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ and a new live record ‘Live At the US Festival’, recorded in 1983.

Saxophonist & guitarist Kirk Pengilly “I take my hat off to Giles, who has been able to process the sounds accurately with today’s technology. It sounds like the original album but now, spread out over a 3D space. It sounds incredible.”

Giles Martin previously worked with INXS on the 35th anniversary edition of Kick.

‘Shabooh Shoobah’, ‘Welcome To Wherever You Are’ and ‘Live at the US Festival’ will be released on October.

‘Live At The US Festival’ tracklisting

CD

1. Soul Mistake

2. Here Comes

3. Jans Song

4. Spy Of Love

5. To Look At You

6. The One Thing

7. Old World New World

8. Black And White

9. Dont Change

