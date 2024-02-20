 Glen Matlock’s Post Pistols Band Rich Kids Was The Group That Never Took Off - Noise11.com
Rich Kids

Glen Matlock’s Post Pistols Band Rich Kids Was The Group That Never Took Off

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2024

in News

After Sex Pistols broke up, Glen Matlock formed a new group Rich Kids with Midge Ure pre-Ultravox on vocals but the band never kicked in, was short lived and broke up after one album.

Rich Kids was a complete change of sound for Matlock after Sex Pistols and Glen says that was the problem.

“I’m proud of those songs,” Glen tells Noise11.com. “There is some good stuff on there. I think we were a little bit ahead of our time. I think we should have waited longer. I think we came from not being an out and out punk band on the back of the punk thing. I’d already done that with the Pistols and wanted to do something different”.

At his solo shows, even in 2024, Glen performs a number of songs from the album. He says they may not have been big, but they were influential.

“People came to see us who went on to form bands,” he says. “The Duran Duran guys, in fact they tried to steal Steve New, our guitarist and in London the Spandau Ballet people came to check us out. Music is like a baton race. You take the baton then do your thing and then people come along afterwards and pass the baton on to. That’s the way it goes really but that’s true of lots of things in life”.

What the Noise11 interview with Glen Matlock:

Glen Matlock is currently the bass player for Blondie and will visit Australia in April for the Pandemonium Festival with Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Placebo and Psychedelic Furs.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
(ANZAC Day Holiday) NEW VENUE
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at
www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Wilson Is Suffering From Dementia

Just weeks after the death of his wife Melinda, Brian Wilson’s family has revealed that the iconic singer, songwriter for The Beach Boys is suffering from dementia.

2 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson
Billy Joel’s AI Video for ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ – Creepy or Innovative?

The video for Billy Joel’s new song ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ is equally parts innovative and creepy. The video, directed Warren Fu and the song’s co-writer Freddy Wexler is an idea of Wexler’s.

3 days ago
Neil Young Premieres New Recording of Over and Over titled Broken Circle

Neil Young has a new nine-minute recording of ‘Over and Over’ titled ‘Broken Circle’ from his upcoming ‘Fu##in’ Up’ album.

4 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Reveals His Dream Supergroup To Howard Stern

Howard Stern has enticed Billy Joel’s dream supergroup out of Billy.

5 days ago
Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Is Finding Bohemian Rhapsody Difficult To Perform

Brian May struggles to play the complex ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ guitar riff on stage.

6 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lost Brian Wilson Country Album To Be Released

Brian Wilson's lost 1970s country album is finally set to be released.

6 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young and Crazy Horse To Tour For First Time In A Decade

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will regroup for their first major tour in a decade despite having released three albums together in that time.

6 days ago