Glen Matlock’s Post Pistols Band Rich Kids Was The Group That Never Took Off - Noise11.com

After Sex Pistols broke up, Glen Matlock formed a new group Rich Kids with Midge Ure pre-Ultravox on vocals but the band never kicked in, was short lived and broke up after one album.

Rich Kids was a complete change of sound for Matlock after Sex Pistols and Glen says that was the problem.

“I’m proud of those songs,” Glen tells Noise11.com. “There is some good stuff on there. I think we were a little bit ahead of our time. I think we should have waited longer. I think we came from not being an out and out punk band on the back of the punk thing. I’d already done that with the Pistols and wanted to do something different”.

At his solo shows, even in 2024, Glen performs a number of songs from the album. He says they may not have been big, but they were influential.

“People came to see us who went on to form bands,” he says. “The Duran Duran guys, in fact they tried to steal Steve New, our guitarist and in London the Spandau Ballet people came to check us out. Music is like a baton race. You take the baton then do your thing and then people come along afterwards and pass the baton on to. That’s the way it goes really but that’s true of lots of things in life”.

What the Noise11 interview with Glen Matlock:

Glen Matlock is currently the bass player for Blondie and will visit Australia in April for the Pandemonium Festival with Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Placebo and Psychedelic Furs.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

(ANZAC Day Holiday) NEW VENUE

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at

www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

