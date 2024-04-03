Glenn Hughes To Perform 50th Anniversary Burn Tour For Australia - Noise11.com

Glenn Hughes will return to Australia for the Burn tour in October to mark the 50th anniversary of his classic album induction into Deep Purple.

Burn, the eighth Deep Purple album, was released on 15 February 1974. It was the first album for the Mark-III line-up with Glenn Hughes (bass) replaced Roger Glover and David Coverdale (vocals) replacing Ian Gillan.

Mark III recorded a second album ‘Stormbringer’ (8 November, 1974) and then a third and final album ‘Come taste The Band’ (7 November, 1975) (that last one minus Richie Blackmore and plus Tommy Bolin on guitar).

‘Burn’ reached no. 7 in Australia, no. 9 in the USA and no. 3 in the UK. It was the 23rd biggest selling album of 1974 in Australia.

GLENN HUGHES Australian Tour Dates

Sat 5th October – Canberra – The Baso

Sun 6th October – Brisbane – The Zoo

Thur 10th October – Sydney – Factory Theatre

Sat 12th October – Melbourne – Croxton

Sun 13th October – Adelaide – The Gov

