Glenn Hughes To Perform 50th Anniversary Burn Tour For Australia - Noise11.com

Glenn Hughes at Hamer Hall Melbourne on Friday 29 September 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glenn Hughes To Perform 50th Anniversary Burn Tour For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2024

in News

Glenn Hughes will return to Australia for the Burn tour in October to mark the 50th anniversary of his classic album induction into Deep Purple.

Burn, the eighth Deep Purple album, was released on 15 February 1974. It was the first album for the Mark-III line-up with Glenn Hughes (bass) replaced Roger Glover and David Coverdale (vocals) replacing Ian Gillan.

Mark III recorded a second album ‘Stormbringer’ (8 November, 1974) and then a third and final album ‘Come taste The Band’ (7 November, 1975) (that last one minus Richie Blackmore and plus Tommy Bolin on guitar).

‘Burn’ reached no. 7 in Australia, no. 9 in the USA and no. 3 in the UK. It was the 23rd biggest selling album of 1974 in Australia.

GLENN HUGHES Australian Tour Dates
Sat 5th October – Canberra – The Baso
Sun 6th October – Brisbane – The Zoo
Thur 10th October – Sydney – Factory Theatre
Sat 12th October – Melbourne – Croxton
Sun 13th October – Adelaide – The Gov

