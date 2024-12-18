Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bradley Dorsey ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ - Noise11.com

When Bradley Dorsey was recording his debut album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ in Nashville, the video was rolling.

Bradley is the son of Engelbert Humperdinck. Brad’s brother-in-law Tony Taleforo produced the album. Bradley’s sister Louise and his niece Olivia sing on the record as well as his famous father Engelbert Humperdinck.

The song with Engelbert, Louise and Olivia is a family affair with a new take on Engelbert’s classic ‘Release Me’.

Watch the Behind the Scenes video of the making of ‘I’ve Got Dreams’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bradley Dorsey:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Engelbert:

