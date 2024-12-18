 Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bradley Dorsey ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ - Noise11.com
Bradley Dorsey I've Got Dreams

Bradley Dorsey I've Got Dreams

Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bradley Dorsey ‘I’ve Got Dreams’

by Paul Cashmere on December 18, 2024

in News

When Bradley Dorsey was recording his debut album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ in Nashville, the video was rolling.

Bradley is the son of Engelbert Humperdinck. Brad’s brother-in-law Tony Taleforo produced the album. Bradley’s sister Louise and his niece Olivia sing on the record as well as his famous father Engelbert Humperdinck.

The song with Engelbert, Louise and Olivia is a family affair with a new take on Engelbert’s classic ‘Release Me’.

Watch the Behind the Scenes video of the making of ‘I’ve Got Dreams’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bradley Dorsey:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Engelbert:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bradley Dorsey I've Got Dreams
Bradley Dorsey Covers Some Rare Songs of His Father Engelbert Humperdinck On ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ Album

On Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’, Brad honours his father Engelbert Humperdinck on three tracks.

2 days ago
Ruby Rogers
Jimmy Barnes Granddaughter Ruby Rodgers Premieres Her Debut Song ‘Hits The Heart’

Ruby Rodgers, the 15-year old daughter of Mahalia Barnes and Ben Rodgers and the granddaughter of Jane and Jimmy Barnes, has released her debut single ‘Hits The Heart’.

5 days ago
Damiano David credit Barbara Oizmud
Damiano David of Måneskin To See The World In 2025

Damiano David of Måneskin is heading out on a global solo tour in 2025.

December 10, 2024
Royal Otis photo supplied by Frontier Touring
Royel Otis To Give Sydney A Coming Home Show For Christmas

Royel Otis will perform a one-off show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday 21 December 2024.

December 9, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter To headline BST Hyde Park London 2025

Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline BST Hyde Park 2025. Carpenter has been announced as the sixth headliner for next year's edition of the annual music festival in London's Hyde Park.

December 8, 2024
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court

A lawsuit against Lizzo's production company has been dismissed by a judge.

December 7, 2024
Bradley Dorsey
Taj Farrant Joins Bradley Dorsey for The Beatles ‘Come Together’

Fun fact: Engelbert Humperdinck once had Jimi Hendrix play in his band. Bradley Dorsey is the son of Engelbert. On Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ he has young Australian guitarist Taj Farrant playing guitar on an electrifying version of The Beatles ‘Come Together’. Bradley/Taj mirrors that once Engelbert/Jimi collaboration.

December 6, 2024