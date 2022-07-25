Gorillaz Play First Show In Australia In 12 Years In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Melbourne ended up being treated to the first Gorillaz show in 12 years after the headline performance at Splendour In The Grass on Friday was cancelled due to torrential rains.

Gorillaz performed at the newly named John Cain Arena, named after the State of Victoria’s 41st premier John Cain. As Premier, Cain approved the building of the National Tennis Center (now called Rod Laver Arena) and the development of Melbourne Park (where John Cain Arena now stands). The development was crucial to keeping the Australian Open in Melbourne, where 40 years later it still remains.

Hisense Arena was renamed John Cain Arena in December 2020.

Gorillaz setlist at John Cain Arena 24 July 2022

M1 A1 (from Gorillaz, 2001)

Strange Timez (from Song Machine, Season One, Strange Timez, 2020)

Last Living Souls (from Demon Days, 2005)

Tranz (from The Now Now, 2018)

Tomorrow Comes Today (from Gorillaz, 2001)

19-2000 (from Gorillaz, 2001)

Rhinestone Eyes (from Plastic Beach, 2010)

Cracker Island (new)

O Green World (from Demon Days, 2005)

Pirate Jet (from Plastic Beach, 2010)

On Melancholy Hill (from Plastic Beach, 2010)

El Mañana (from Demon Days, 2005)

Fire Flies (from The Now Now, 2010)

Little Pink Plastic Bags (from The Fall, 2010)

With Love to an Ex (with Moonchild Sanelly) (from Song Machine, Season One, Strange Timez, 2020)

Kids With Guns (from Demon Days, 2005)

Opium (with EARTHGANG) (from Song Machine, Season One, Strange Timez, 2020)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up (from Humanz, 2017)

Andromeda (from Humanz, 2017)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown) (from Demon Days, 2005)

Feel Good Inc. (from Demon Days, 2005)

Momentary Bliss (from Song Machine, Season One, Strange Timez, 2020)

Plastic Beach (from Plastic Beach, 2010)

Encore:

The Pink Phantom (from Song Machine, Season One, Strange Timez, 2020)

Stylo (with Bootie Brown) (from Plastic Beach, 2010)

Clint Eastwood (with Sweetie Irie) (from Gorillaz, 2001)

Don’t Get Lost in Heaven (from Demon Days, 2005)

Demon Days (from Demon Days, 2005)

Gorillaz will perform in Sydney 26 July 2022.

