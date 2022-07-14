 Gotye Gets Back To Basics - Noise11.com
Gotye, Wally De Backer, arriving at the APRA Awards, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Gotye arriving at the APRA Awards, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Gotye Gets Back To Basics

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2022

in News

Wally De Backer (aka Gotye) and Kris Schroeder are working on a new album for The Basics in New York City.

Wally and Kris posted to their socials saying “New York has been so good. So much recording. An album shaping up firmly. We did even finally manage to busk today in Prospect Park which was fun… we had a couple of people stop and listen
Missing our boy Tim Heath through”.

The impromptu show was the first performance for The Basics in nearly four years. “Played Beatles numbers in Prospect Park, Brooklyn for an hour today. Was so nice just singing and bringing a bit of joy One lady commented “you guys are really good”… it’s fun that she didn’t know she was witnessing us playing in public for the first time in 3.5 years.”

The Basics last album was ‘B.A.S.I.C’ in 2019. De Backer (Gotye) has also released three solo albums including the number one album ‘Making Mirrors’ in 2011. The album was also Top 10 around the world including no 4 UK and no 6 USA and sold over 2 million copies off the success of the hit song ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’.

