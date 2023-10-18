 Graham Nash Sells His Songwriting Catalogue To Irving Azoff - Noise11.com
Graham Nash Sells His Songwriting Catalogue To Irving Azoff

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2023

in News

Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies legend Graham Nash has sold his songwriting catalogue to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. Details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

In a statement issued to Variety magazine, Azoff said, “I am thrilled to welcome Graham Nash to the iconic family, which now represents the works of all three of Crosby, Stills, and Nash,” Azoff said. “Graham is not only an incredible talent and true gentleman but a longtime friend as well. Back when I struck out on my own and started my first management company, Graham visited my office and came up with the name, ‘Front Line Management.’”

Nash said, “I’m looking forward to working with the Iconic team on various projects to further the legacy of CSN’s music and my own.”

Graham recently released his album ‘Now’.

Graham Nash 2024 dates for Australia are:

Thursday March 7 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Wednesday March 13 Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Saturday March 16 Perth His Majesty’s Theatre
Tuesday March 19 Sydney Sydney Opera House
Wednesday March 20 Newcastle Civic Theatre
Saturday March 23 Wollongong Anita’s Theatre
Tuesday March 26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall
Wednesday March 27 Tweed Heads Twin Towns

