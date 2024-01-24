 Grammy Awards Best Original Song Nominations Include Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste and Billie Eilish - Noise11.com
Killers of the Flower Moon

Grammy Awards Best Original Song Nominations Include Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste and Billie Eilish

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2024

The Best Original Song category at the 2024 Academy Awards includes some heavy weight artists for a tight race.

On a pure Popularity level, the Barbie songs from Mark Ronson and Billie Eilish will no doubt attract the younger vote but for artist value the music of Jon Batiste for the movie ‘American Symphony’ and Scott George ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ track ‘Wahzhazhe’ will most likely take the industry vote.

Jon Batiste has previously won Best Original Score for his score for the movie ‘Soul.

The 2024 Academy Award nominees for Original Song are:

The Fire Inside ‘Flamin’ Hot’
by Diane Warren)

American Symphony ‘It Never Went Away’
By Jon Batiste and Dan Ilson

Killers of the Flower Moon “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’
By Robbie Robertson

Barbie ‘I’m Just Ken’
By Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Barbie ‘What Was I Made For?’
By Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

