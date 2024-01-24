Ryan Gosling Issues Statement About Gerwig/Robbie Oscar Snub - Noise11.com

Ryan Gosling has spoken up about the ludicrous Oscar snub where he gets a nomination of Ken and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig miss out for Barbie.

Barbie has been nominated for eight Oscar’s for 2024 including Best Picture. Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The song ‘I’m Just Ken’ (written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and sung by Gosling, is also nominated.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Ryan said in a statement. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

