John Lennon and Yoko Ono Win Academy Award for ‘War is Over’ - Noise11.com

‘War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’ has won the Oscar for Short Film (Animated) at the 2024 Academy Awards.
‘War is Over’ is an 11-minute animated feature based on John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas classic ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’. The fim was written by Dave Mullins with a story by Mullins and Sean Lennon.
The storyline is about a heroic pigeon on World War 1 delivering messages across the battlelines. The messages are delivered to opposing soldiers unaware they are fighting each other.
In accepting the award, Sean wished his mother Yoko Ono at Happy Mothers Day. “My mother turned 91 this February and today is Mother’s Day in the U.K., so could everyone say Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko.”
The audience yelled, “Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko!”
Short Film (Animated) Nominees:
LETTER TO A PIG
Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
NINETY-FIVE SENSES
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
OUR UNIFORM
Yegane Moghaddam
PACHYDERME
Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO **WINNER**
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
