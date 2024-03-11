 John Lennon and Yoko Ono Win Academy Award for ‘War is Over’ - Noise11.com
War Is Over

John Lennon and Yoko Ono Win Academy Award for ‘War is Over’

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2024

in News

‘War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’ has won the Oscar for Short Film (Animated) at the 2024 Academy Awards.

‘War is Over’ is an 11-minute animated feature based on John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas classic ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’. The fim was written by Dave Mullins with a story by Mullins and Sean Lennon.

The storyline is about a heroic pigeon on World War 1 delivering messages across the battlelines. The messages are delivered to opposing soldiers unaware they are fighting each other.

In accepting the award, Sean wished his mother Yoko Ono at Happy Mothers Day. “My mother turned 91 this February and today is Mother’s Day in the U.K., so could everyone say Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko.”

The audience yelled, “Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko!”

Short Film (Animated) Nominees:

LETTER TO A PIG
Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

NINETY-FIVE SENSES
Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

OUR UNIFORM
Yegane Moghaddam

PACHYDERME
Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO **WINNER**
Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Barbie the Album
Billie Eilish Wins Oscar for ‘Barbie’ and Oppenheimer for Original Score

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell have won the Academy Award for Music (Original Song) for there contribution to the ‘Barbie’ movie ‘What Was I Made For?’.

12 hours ago
Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie
Ryan Gosling Issues Statement About Gerwig/Robbie Oscar Snub

Ryan Gosling has spoken up about the ludicrous Oscar snub where he gets a nomination of Ken and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig miss out for Barbie.

January 24, 2024
Killers of the Flower Moon
Grammy Awards Best Original Song Nominations Include Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste and Billie Eilish

The Best Original Song category at the 2024 Academy Awards includes some heavy weight artists for a tight race.

January 24, 2024
Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz To Perform In Memoriam At The Oscars

Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday.

March 7, 2023
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Assisted Liza Minelli To Present Best Picture At The Oscars

Lady Gaga helped out her co-presenter Liza Minnelli when she fumbled her words as they presented the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday.

March 28, 2022
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Academy Award For Best Song

Billie Eilish and her songwriter, producer brother Finneas has won the Academy Award for Original Song for their theme to the James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

March 28, 2022
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyonce and Billie Eilish Confirmed To Perform At The Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire have been confirmed to perform their nominated songs during the Oscars ceremony.

March 24, 2022