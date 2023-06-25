 Grease Reboot Rise Of The Pink Ladies Dumped By Paramount+ - Noise11.com
Grease Rise of the Pink Ladies

Grease Rise of the Pink Ladies

Grease Reboot Rise Of The Pink Ladies Dumped By Paramount+

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2023

in News

Streaming service Paramount+ has not only cancelled the Grease spin-off ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ after one season but to add further insult to injury, the network is also taking season one off its streaming service.

The show is on-demand. It is not like it is taking up any viewing time if it is not being clicked on. How bad does a show have to be to be removed from a streaming service? Well, this bad apparently…

In a statement the show’s creator Annabel Oakes said, “I am sorry that this is true. @riseofthepinkladies has been cancelled.

“In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of the show”.

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ got a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% audience approval. Collider has it listed as a show to watch so it does have a fan base, albeit small as it doesn’t crack Paramount+’s Top 30 watched shows. IMDB has ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ at 72 in Paramount+’s most popular shows.

Annabel Oakes wrote all 10 episodes of ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’. She was also the show’s producer. Annabel was previously a staff writer for ‘Awkward’ (12 episodes, 2012), a story editor for ‘Sirens’ (13 episodes, 2015) and ‘Angel from Hell’ (10 episodes, 2016).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease, The Musical: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd Abel Tesfaye in The Idol
The Weeknd Covers John Lennon For The Idol

Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) has covered John Lennon’s great song ‘Jealous Guy’ for his shit show ‘The Idol’.

24 hours ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Plays Glastonbury And Gives Us A Preview Of What To Expect In Australia

Lizzo performed at Glastonbury over the weekend giving fans for her next month of shows a preview of what to expect.

1 day ago
ARIA Album Chart Report 23 June 2023

The third studio for local act The Teskey Brothers called "The Winding Way" becomes their second #1 in Australia this week.

3 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke Releases ‘Bending Hectic’ From The Smile

The Smile have their first new music for 2023 in ‘Bending Hectic’. The Smile is Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift’s Next Single is ‘Cruel Summer’

Taylor Swift will release 'Cruel Summer' as her next single.

June 17, 2023
G Flip
G Flip To Head Out On The Drummer Tour

G Flip will head around Australia on her Drummer tour of 2023.

June 15, 2023
Andy White
Andy White Premieres ‘Take Me Back Home’ Video From His Recent Merri Creek Tavern Gig

Andy White has two new music projects running concurrently. ‘AT’ is the 2023 album with Tim Finn. ‘This garden is only temporary’ is his 2022 album.

June 15, 2023