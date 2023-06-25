Grease Reboot Rise Of The Pink Ladies Dumped By Paramount+ - Noise11.com

Streaming service Paramount+ has not only cancelled the Grease spin-off ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ after one season but to add further insult to injury, the network is also taking season one off its streaming service.

The show is on-demand. It is not like it is taking up any viewing time if it is not being clicked on. How bad does a show have to be to be removed from a streaming service? Well, this bad apparently…

In a statement the show’s creator Annabel Oakes said, “I am sorry that this is true. @riseofthepinkladies has been cancelled.

“In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of the show”.

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ got a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% audience approval. Collider has it listed as a show to watch so it does have a fan base, albeit small as it doesn’t crack Paramount+’s Top 30 watched shows. IMDB has ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ at 72 in Paramount+’s most popular shows.

Annabel Oakes wrote all 10 episodes of ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’. She was also the show’s producer. Annabel was previously a staff writer for ‘Awkward’ (12 episodes, 2012), a story editor for ‘Sirens’ (13 episodes, 2015) and ‘Angel from Hell’ (10 episodes, 2016).

