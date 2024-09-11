 Green Day and AFI To Play 2025 Australian Stadium Dates - Noise11.com
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day, Melbourne Soundwave 2014, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Green Day and AFI To Play 2025 Australian Stadium Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

in News

Green Day will finally tour Australia after the previously announced tour in February 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

New dates have been announced for March 2025 with AFI named as special guests.

Green Day last played Australia in 2017. Before that it was 2014 for Soundwave, 2009, 2005, 2000 and for the first time in 1998.

Green Day will bring the current ‘Saviors’ tour to Australia performing songs from the new album ‘Saviors, some greatest hits and complete performances on the 1994 album ‘Dookie’ and the 2004 album ‘American Idiot’.

The most recent Green Day setlist from 10 September 2024 in Austin, Texas went:

The American Dream Is Killing Me (from Saviors, 2024)

Dookie (1994)
Burnout
Having a Blast
Chump
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Pulling Teeth
Basket Case
She
Sassafras Roots
When I Come Around
Coming Clean
Emenius Sleepus
In the End
F.O.D.
All by Myself

Know Your Enemy (from 21st Century Breakdown, 2009)
Look Ma, No Brains! (from Saviors, 2024)
One Eyed Bastard (from Saviors, 2024)
Dilemma (from Saviors, 2024)
Minority (from Warning, 2000)
Brain Stew (from Insomniac, 1995)

American Idiot (2004)
American Idiot
Jesus of Suburbia
Holiday
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Are We the Waiting
St. Jimmy
Give Me Novacaine
She’s a Rebel
Extraordinary Girl
Letterbomb
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Homecoming
Whatsername

Bobby Sox (from Saviors, 2024)

Encore:
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (from Nimrod, 1997)

GREEN DAY
THE SAVIORS TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2025
WITH SPECIAL GUEST AFI

Saturday, March 1, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Monday, March 3, Engie Stadium, Sydney
Wednesday, March 5, CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Artist pre-sale runs from Monday, September 16 – Thursday, September 19 – Gold Coast from 1pm, Melbourne 2pm and Sydney at 3pm.

Live Nation pre-sale runs from Thursday, September 19 – Friday, September 20 – Gold Coast from 11am, Melbourne 12pm and Sydney 1pm.

General public onsale beings on Friday, September 20 – Gold Coast commencing at 12pm, Melbourne at 1pm and Sydney at 2pm.

Tickets and more information at greenday.com and livenation.com.au

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com

