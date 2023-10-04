 Grimes Begs Elon Musk To Allow Her To See Her Child - Noise11.com
Grimes Begs Elon Musk To Allow Her To See Her Child

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2023

in News

Grimes has been pleading with Elon Musk over his X platform, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for access to their child.

A message (now deleted), read “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

The more recent post from October 3 reads, “Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm. I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together. I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation. Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids. I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time”.

Musk has 11 children , three with Grimes. Grimes (Claire Boucher) and Elon Musk were together from 2018 to 2021. In July 2022 Grimes tweeted (or is that X’ed now) that they had broken up. Techno, the third child, was only spoken about for the first time in September 2023.

