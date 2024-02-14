 Groovin The Moo 2024 Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com
The Kooks

Groovin The Moo 2024 Festival Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Groovin’ The Moo has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales. The Kooks, Jet and The Beaches were some of the acts on the bill.

The promoter for Groovin The Moo has announced:

We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel.

Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind. All tickets will be refunded automatically.

Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.

The 2024 Groovin The Moo line-up was:

GROOVIN THE MOO 2024 LINEUP

ALISON WONDERLAND
ARMANI WHITE (USA)
THE BEACHES (CAN)
CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ (USA)
DMA’S
THE GROGANS
GZA (WU-TANG) & THE PHUNKY NOMADS (USA)
HOT DUB TIME MACHINE
JACOTÉNE
JESSIE REYEZ (CAN)
JET
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
KENYA GRACE (UK)
KING STINGRAY
THE KOOKS (UK)
MALLRAT
MEDUZA (ITA)
MELANIE C DJ Set (UK)
MURA MASA DJ set (UK)
NERVE & FRIENDS (ECB & CLOE TERARE)
THE RIONS
SAN CISCO
STEPHEN SANCHEZ (USA)

