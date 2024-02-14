Groovin The Moo 2024 Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com

Groovin’ The Moo has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales. The Kooks, Jet and The Beaches were some of the acts on the bill.

The promoter for Groovin The Moo has announced:

We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel. Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind. All tickets will be refunded automatically. Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.

The 2024 Groovin The Moo line-up was:

GROOVIN THE MOO 2024 LINEUP

ALISON WONDERLAND

ARMANI WHITE (USA)

THE BEACHES (CAN)

CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ (USA)

DMA’S

THE GROGANS

GZA (WU-TANG) & THE PHUNKY NOMADS (USA)

HOT DUB TIME MACHINE

JACOTÉNE

JESSIE REYEZ (CAN)

JET

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

KENYA GRACE (UK)

KING STINGRAY

THE KOOKS (UK)

MALLRAT

MEDUZA (ITA)

MELANIE C DJ Set (UK)

MURA MASA DJ set (UK)

NERVE & FRIENDS (ECB & CLOE TERARE)

THE RIONS

SAN CISCO

STEPHEN SANCHEZ (USA)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

