Guess What? Rick Springfield Has A New Video ‘Automatic’ - Noise11.com

Rick Springfield has sprung a new music video for his song ‘Automatic’ off the new album ‘Automatic’.
Rick has dedicated the song to Matty Spindel, his soundman of 25 years who passed away in 2022.
‘Automatic’ is one of two simultaneous singles Springfield has released. He figures he might as well saying “I’m releasing TWO singles because there are no rules anymore and I’m pretty sure ONE DJ will play them. ME, on my Sirius XM show Working Class DJ. Nepotism at its finest! Thank you very much!”
Automatic track list:
1 Exit Wound
2 She Walks With The Angels
3 Automatic
4 This Town
5 Love Ain’t Cool
6 Come Said The Girl
7 Broke House
8 When God Forgets My Name
9 Heroes
10 Works For Me
11 Fake It ‘Til You Make It
12 The Cure For Loneliness
13 Invisible World
14 Make Your Move
15 In Case Of Fire Break Glass
16 Did I Just Say That Out Loud?
17 Someday I Will Fly
18 Neutron Star
19 Feed Your Soul
20 We Are Eternal
Written, arranged, performed and produced by Rick Springfield. All songs published by Rick Springfield Music (BMI).
