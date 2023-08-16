Guess What? Rick Springfield Has A New Video ‘Automatic’ - Noise11.com

Rick Springfield has sprung a new music video for his song ‘Automatic’ off the new album ‘Automatic’.

Rick has dedicated the song to Matty Spindel, his soundman of 25 years who passed away in 2022.

‘Automatic’ is one of two simultaneous singles Springfield has released. He figures he might as well saying “I’m releasing TWO singles because there are no rules anymore and I’m pretty sure ONE DJ will play them. ME, on my Sirius XM show Working Class DJ. Nepotism at its finest! Thank you very much!”

Automatic track list:

1 Exit Wound

2 She Walks With The Angels

3 Automatic

4 This Town

5 Love Ain’t Cool

6 Come Said The Girl

7 Broke House

8 When God Forgets My Name

9 Heroes

10 Works For Me

11 Fake It ‘Til You Make It

12 The Cure For Loneliness

13 Invisible World

14 Make Your Move

15 In Case Of Fire Break Glass

16 Did I Just Say That Out Loud?

17 Someday I Will Fly

18 Neutron Star

19 Feed Your Soul

20 We Are Eternal

Written, arranged, performed and produced by Rick Springfield. All songs published by Rick Springfield Music (BMI).

