Gut Health Premiere ‘Stiletto’ Video - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Gut Health have a music video for the title track of their ‘Stiletto’ album due October 20.

Renee Kyprotis directed the video filmed at Coburg Velodrome and Cool Studios.

Renee Kyprotis says, “as the visuals progress, they gradually darken, descending into a liminal space that mirrors the song’s evolving tone.”

Gut Health are Athina Uh oh (vocals), Eloise Murphy-Hill (guitar), Dom Willmott (guitar, synth), Angus Fletcher (percussion, synth), Myka Wallace (drums) and Adam Markmann (bass).

“Uncertainty plays a lot through the album, we don’t want the listener to know exactly what is going to come next in the album to create excitement, intrigue and unease,” the band shares.

TRACK LIST

Uh Oh

The Recipe

Scripture

Restless

Separate States

Cool Moderator

Juvenile Retention

Two Steps

Memory Foam

Stiletto

TOUR DATES

Tue 17 Sept – The Forum – Naarm/Melbourne*

Fri 20 Sept – The Enmore – Gadigal Land/Sydney*

Sat 19 Oct – The Tote – Naarm/Melbourne

Fri 25 Oct – The Lansdowne – Gadigal Land/Sydney

Sat 26 Oct – Black Bear Lodge – Meanjin/Brisbane

* with Hiatus Kaiyote

