Gut Health Premiere ‘Stiletto’ Video - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Gut Health have a music video for the title track of their ‘Stiletto’ album due October 20.
Renee Kyprotis directed the video filmed at Coburg Velodrome and Cool Studios.
Renee Kyprotis says, “as the visuals progress, they gradually darken, descending into a liminal space that mirrors the song’s evolving tone.”
Gut Health are Athina Uh oh (vocals), Eloise Murphy-Hill (guitar), Dom Willmott (guitar, synth), Angus Fletcher (percussion, synth), Myka Wallace (drums) and Adam Markmann (bass).
“Uncertainty plays a lot through the album, we don’t want the listener to know exactly what is going to come next in the album to create excitement, intrigue and unease,” the band shares.
TRACK LIST
Uh Oh
The Recipe
Scripture
Restless
Separate States
Cool Moderator
Juvenile Retention
Two Steps
Memory Foam
Stiletto
TOUR DATES
Tue 17 Sept – The Forum – Naarm/Melbourne*
Fri 20 Sept – The Enmore – Gadigal Land/Sydney*
Sat 19 Oct – The Tote – Naarm/Melbourne
Fri 25 Oct – The Lansdowne – Gadigal Land/Sydney
Sat 26 Oct – Black Bear Lodge – Meanjin/Brisbane
* with Hiatus Kaiyote
