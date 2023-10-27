Guy Pearce Stars In Scott Matthews Stunning Damien Hyde Directed ‘Wait In The Car’ - Noise11.com

Guy Pearce stars in the video Scott Matthews new song ‘Wait In The Car’.

English singer songwriter Scott Matthews released his first album ‘Passing Stranger’ in 2006. ‘Wait In the Car’ is from ‘Restless Lullabies’, released April 2023.

The video for ‘Wait In The Car’ was directed by Damien Hyde (who also directed Scott’s ‘Cinnamon’ and starts Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3, Memento, The King’s Speech).

Hyde says, ‘The idea was born out of a particular bricolage that has lived in my head for a while, that of Wim Wenders and Robby Mueller road movies and the work of Edward Hopper.

Scott says the song is about “bravery in the face of fear”, “a life with lost opportunities” and then the realisation that nothing lasts forever.

“Scott says, I’ve always been drawn to the Robert Frank photo from 1955 ‘U.S. 90, En Route to Del Rio, Texas’. There’s a resonance that conjures a sense of desolation, abandonment, hope for a new beginning and the pressure that comes with that. All eyes are on you to call the way.”

Pearce plays a man burdened with grief and adrift in endless rumination, doubt and vulnerability.

Scott has some famous fans:

Another beautiful piece of work…it feels timeless…existing outside any genre, which is a beautiful thing… absolutely wonderful” – Ed O’Brien, Radiohead

“And here in a break from these dark times…a moment to move through Scott’s unique landscape of song and sound…compelling and beautiful” – Robert Plant

“It is not over emphasising things when I say that Scott’s forthcoming album is among the very best records I have worked on in my whole career” – Miles Showell, Master Engineer, Abbey Road Studios

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

