 Gypsy Lee Performs Her First Ever Show At The Espy - Noise11.com
Gypsy Lee at The Espy Basement 20 March 2024 photo by Michelle Grace Hunder

Gypsy Lee Performs Her First Ever Show At The Espy

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2024

in News

Wednesday night (20 March 2024) was a special night for those of us privileged to be in the room for the very first Gypsy Lee performance at The Espy Basement in Melbourne.

Gypsy Lee is the daughter of Platinum selling Australian artist Kate Ceberano and filmmaker and director Lee Rogers. While this was Gypsy’s first headline show, she has performed on stage as a backing singer for Kate’s recent symphony shows.

Gypsy has been working in the studio with producer Andrew Lowden, who has crafted her songs, which we are only now getting to hear. The songs of Gypsy Lee have depth and maturity for someone who just recently turned 20 years old. The events of the past for years heavily influenced the teenage Gypsy in her final years of school while being locked down during the pandemic for, at the time, an unknown length of time, and that experience is channelled into her music.

Gypsy’s lyrics are a personal outlook on a time when lockdown for a lot of people meant shutdown. Instead of shutting down, Gypsy Lee used the experience to document the time and how it affected her feelings. A song like the cleverly considered title ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Costs A Lot of Therapy’ particularly positioned after a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under The Bridge’, a song about depression and drug use, weaved a common thread through the messaging of her words.

There is also a hint of discovery with the bookends t the setlist, the opening ‘The Last Song I’ll Ever Write About You’ and the closer and current single ‘I Realised You Lied When You Said I Was No One’.

Gypsy Lee is the real deal. It was wonderful to witness a new artist who was not A&R’d by a reality TV show. Yes, she got to learn from the best just by observing what was going on inside her own home, but Gypsy Lee is her own performance. Her mother is her influence but not her template.

GYPSY LEE – ESPY BASEMENT – 20.3.24

1. The Last Song I’ll Ever Write About You
2. Pretty In The Dark
3. Runaway Baby
4. Under The Bridge (Red Hot Chili Peppers cover)
5. What Doesn’t Kill You Costs A Lot In Therapy
6. Scene Of The Crime
7. I Realised You Lied When You Said I Was No One (current single)

https://www.gypsyleemusic.com/

Gypsy Lee Facebook

Gypsy Lee Instagram

