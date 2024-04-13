Gypsy Lee Releases Second Song ‘Runaway Baby’ - Noise11.com

Just one month after the release of her debut song ‘I Never Realised You Lied When you Said I Was No One’, Gypsy Lee, the daughter of Kate Ceberano and Lee Rogers, has a second song.

Gypsy Lee played her first ever show at The Espy in hometown Melbourne in March 2023. https://www.noise11.com/news/gypsy-lee-performs-her-first-ever-show-at-the-espy-20240321

It marked the release of the first single ‘I Never Realised You Lied When you Said I Was No One’.

Gypsy Lee is singing backing vocals for her mother Kate Ceberano’s orchestra shows. The next ‘My Life Is A Symphony with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’ in 27 April at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.

