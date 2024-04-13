 Gypsy Lee Releases Second Song ‘Runaway Baby’ - Noise11.com
Gypsy Lee at The Espy Basement 20 March 2024 photo by Michelle Grace Hunder

Gypsy Lee at The Espy Basement 20 March 2024 photo by Michelle Grace Hunder

Gypsy Lee Releases Second Song ‘Runaway Baby’

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2024

in News

Just one month after the release of her debut song ‘I Never Realised You Lied When you Said I Was No One’, Gypsy Lee, the daughter of Kate Ceberano and Lee Rogers, has a second song.

Listen to Runaway Baby’.

Gypsy Lee played her first ever show at The Espy in hometown Melbourne in March 2023. https://www.noise11.com/news/gypsy-lee-performs-her-first-ever-show-at-the-espy-20240321

It marked the release of the first single ‘I Never Realised You Lied When you Said I Was No One’.

Gypsy Lee is singing backing vocals for her mother Kate Ceberano’s orchestra shows. The next ‘My Life Is A Symphony with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’ in 27 April at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.

