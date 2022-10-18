Halestorm Have Covered Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ - Noise11.com

Halestorm have recorded two more covers and one of them is a Dolly Parton song.

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm tells Noise11.com, “We just finished recording two new covers. Whether or not we are going to release those as individual songs or have a cover EP, I have no idea what we are going to do with them yet. We have begun recording some of those just for fun as well”.

And then she let half the secret out. “I am going to tell you one. We ended up doing a cover of ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton in the stylings of Halestorm. I’m not going to tell you the other one”.

Watch the complete Noise11.com Halestorm interview with Lzzy Hale.

Halestorm has a history of covers EPs dating back to ‘Reanimate’ in 2011 which featured their version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’. “We always like to throw in an oddball,” Lzzy says. “I feel if it’s a good song, it can be a good rock song. That’s really what we did with that. We just turned it to 11, so to speak. We did it for fun. Who could have guessed it would go gangbusters. Everybody requests us doing that song all the time. I don’t even remember how to play it. We haven’t played it since 2010”.

Halestorm’s other weird and wonderful covers include Heart’s ‘All I Want To Do Is Make Love To You’, Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’ and Twenty One Pilots ‘Heathens’.

Halestorm will tour Australia in 2023.

Halestorm dates

2 February, Brisbane, The Tivoli

3 February, Melbourne, The Forum

4 February, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-halestorm-87580

