Halsey Departs Capitol Records - Noise11.com

Halsey has split from Capitol Records after an eight-year partnership.

Representatives for Halsey confirmed to Billboard on Saturday that she had severed ties with the label.

Jason Aron and Anthony Li, who manage Halsey, told the outlet, “After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans.”

In May 2022, Halsey alleged executives at Capitol had refused to release her new track, So Good, unless she launched a viral TikTok campaign attached to it.

Amid criticism from fans and scrutiny from other artists, the song debuted the following month.

In response to the news of Halsey’s exit, a spokesperson for Capitol Records insisted they wished the star all the “very best”.

“Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours,” they added.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

