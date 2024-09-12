 Hayley Mary Adds Occult Disclaimer To New Video for ‘Eighteen’ - Noise11.com
Hayley Mary photo supplied

Hayley Mary Adds Occult Disclaimer To New Video for ‘Eighteen’

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

in News

For some strange reason Hayley Mary has added a disclaimer at the start of her new music video ‘Eighteen’.

At the start of the video the screen fills with “Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film neither endorses nor denounces a belief in the occult”.

The ‘Eighteen’ video, directed by Sami Swilks, starts of in a graveyard, followed by a couple of Jesus pics, a church and then Hayley Mary starts singing the song dancing around a vampire who becomes a real pain in the neck, and then she becomes one too.

Its pretty funny stuff, but it hardly needs a disclaimer. Its basically a Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical.

Watch:

‘Eighteen’ brings Hayley Mary’s singles tally to 13 plus a few extra with Baby Strange and Scott Darlow. There have been three EPs and now a debut album ‘Roman XS’ is finally coming in 25 October 2024.

That goes with a tour. Here are the dates:

HAYLEY MARY ROMAN XS ALBUM TOUR
Friday 25 October – Old Habits, Perth
Saturday 26 October – Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide
Friday 1 November – Waywards, Sydney
Saturday 2 November – Black Bear Lodge Brisbane
Friday 29 November – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Noise11.com

