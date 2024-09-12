Hayley Mary Adds Occult Disclaimer To New Video for ‘Eighteen’ - Noise11.com

For some strange reason Hayley Mary has added a disclaimer at the start of her new music video ‘Eighteen’.

At the start of the video the screen fills with “Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film neither endorses nor denounces a belief in the occult”.

The ‘Eighteen’ video, directed by Sami Swilks, starts of in a graveyard, followed by a couple of Jesus pics, a church and then Hayley Mary starts singing the song dancing around a vampire who becomes a real pain in the neck, and then she becomes one too.

Its pretty funny stuff, but it hardly needs a disclaimer. Its basically a Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical.

Watch:

‘Eighteen’ brings Hayley Mary’s singles tally to 13 plus a few extra with Baby Strange and Scott Darlow. There have been three EPs and now a debut album ‘Roman XS’ is finally coming in 25 October 2024.

That goes with a tour. Here are the dates:

HAYLEY MARY ROMAN XS ALBUM TOUR

Friday 25 October – Old Habits, Perth

Saturday 26 October – Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide

Friday 1 November – Waywards, Sydney

Saturday 2 November – Black Bear Lodge Brisbane

Friday 29 November – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

