Hear Dolly Parton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Southern Accents’ - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has covered Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers ‘Southern Accents’ for the Tom Petty tribute album ‘Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty’.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” reflects Parton. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACK LIST

1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

The album will be released on 21 June 2024.

