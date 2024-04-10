 Hear Dolly Parton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Southern Accents’ - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton Southern Accents

Dolly Parton Southern Accents

Hear Dolly Parton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘Southern Accents’

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2024

in News

Dolly Parton has covered Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers ‘Southern Accents’ for the Tom Petty tribute album ‘Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty’.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” reflects Parton. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACK LIST

1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson
9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson
12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band
13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce
14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell
16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland
18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench
20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

The album will be released on 21 June 2024.

