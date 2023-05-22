 Hear John Oates Doing His Own Reggae Version of His Hall & Oates Classic ‘Maneater’ - Noise11.com
Hear John Oates Doing His Own Reggae Version of His Hall & Oates Classic ‘Maneater’

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2023

in News

John Oates has covered his own song ‘Maneater’ but given it an all new-reggae flavour which isn’t all that different from how he originally envisioned the song.

Oates wrote the song with Daryl Hall and Sarah Allen for the 1982 Hall & Oates album ‘H2O . John originated the song with the reggae feel but Daryl gave it the Motown sound that we know from the final version.

On this new version John says, “I tried to approach the reggae version of ‘Maneater’ as if I was a new artist, as if I was not associated with Hall & Oates in any way. I wanted to see if I could reimagine it in a way that would make it fresh again and really work with the vibe of the players who were in that were in the studio in Jamaica.”

This is the fifth part in a series of songs John has been releasing as standalone singles. Previous he released the Louis Armstrong cover “What A Wonderful World,” the Timmy Thomas cover “Why Can’t We Live Together,” and originals “Disconnected” and Pushin’ A Rock.”

The credits include:
Producer – Native Wayne Jobson (No Doubt, Toots & the Maytals, Lee “Scratch” Perry)
Drums – Sly Dunbar (Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Dylan)
Guitar – Chinna Smith (Bob Marley & the Wailers, Buju Banton)
Bass – Chris Meredith (Lauryn Hill, Burning Spear)
Keyboards – Robbie Lyn (Desmond Dekker, Peter Tosh, Missy Elliott)
Backing Vocals – Rome Ramirez (Sublime with Rome, Rome & Duddy)
Saxophone – Jim Hoke (Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris)
Trumpet – Emmanuel Echem (Boyz II Men, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin)

