 Hear Ryan Gosling Cover ‘Matchbox Twenty’s ‘Push’ for Barbie Movie - Noise11.com
Barbie the Album

Hear Ryan Gosling Cover ‘Matchbox Twenty’s ‘Push’ for Barbie Movie

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2023

in News

Ryan Gosling has recorded Matchbox Twenty’s ‘Push’ for the Barbie movie.

Gosling’s version is a bonus track include in the Best Weekend Every deluxe edition of the soundtrack.

Brandi Carlisle also covers The Indigo Girls ‘Closer To Fine’ with her wife Catherine.

‘Push’ is on the movie. Gosling’s ‘Push’ is at the scene where Ken tries to serenade Barbie.

