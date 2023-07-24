Hear Ryan Gosling Cover ‘Matchbox Twenty’s ‘Push’ for Barbie Movie - Noise11.com

Ryan Gosling has recorded Matchbox Twenty’s ‘Push’ for the Barbie movie.

Gosling’s version is a bonus track include in the Best Weekend Every deluxe edition of the soundtrack.

Brandi Carlisle also covers The Indigo Girls ‘Closer To Fine’ with her wife Catherine.

‘Push’ is on the movie. Gosling’s ‘Push’ is at the scene where Ken tries to serenade Barbie.

