Heart Postpone Tour While Ann Wilson Undergoes Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Heart’s Ann Wilson has cancelled the band’s ‘Royal Flush’ tour after being diagnosed a cancer.

Ann said in a statement, “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.

“And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

“Thank you for all the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” she said.

Royal Flush started in South Carolina on 20 April. Heart are touring with Cheap Trick, who were fresh back in America after their Red Hot Summer Australian dates. The second part of the tour was due to resume on June 30 in Ohio with Def Leppard and Journey on three of the dates.

Heart postponed tour dates are:

* Ohio and Toronto shows now with Cheap Trick. Boston show now with Steve Miller Band

* Jul 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

* Aug 2 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

* Aug 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 7 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Aug 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug 10 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Aug 11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

Aug 18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

Aug 28 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

Sept 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept 20 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Sept 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

