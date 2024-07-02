Heart Postpone Tour While Ann Wilson Undergoes Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Heart’s Ann Wilson has cancelled the band’s ‘Royal Flush’ tour after being diagnosed a cancer.
Ann said in a statement, “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.
“And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.
“Thank you for all the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” she said.
Royal Flush started in South Carolina on 20 April. Heart are touring with Cheap Trick, who were fresh back in America after their Red Hot Summer Australian dates. The second part of the tour was due to resume on June 30 in Ohio with Def Leppard and Journey on three of the dates.
Heart postponed tour dates are:
* Ohio and Toronto shows now with Cheap Trick. Boston show now with Steve Miller Band
* Jul 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
* Aug 2 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
* Aug 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 7 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Aug 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug 10 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Aug 11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug 16 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
Aug 18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug 23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Aug 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
Aug 27 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
Aug 28 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
Sept 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept 20 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Sept 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
