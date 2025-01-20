 Hello Sunshine Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots

Hello Sunshine Festival Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2025

in News

Australia’s Hello Sunshine Festival, featuring Stone Temple Pilots, Smash Mouth, Wolfmother and Kasey Chambers, has been axed.

The festival was set for Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on Saturday, 1 March and the Gold Coast’s Broadwater Parklands on Saturday, 8 March.

Festival organiser Danny Rants blamed lack of ticket sales in the cancellation.

@dannysrants Super horrible news but here is why #nightlife #nightclubs #promoter #festival #musicfestival #music #melbourne #goldcoast #gigs ♬ original sound – DannyRants

IMPORTANT FESTIVAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Hello Sunshine Festival 2025 will no longer be proceeding as scheduled on March 1st (Melbourne), and March 8th (Gold Coast).

All ticket holders will be contacted directly with further details regarding refunds.

Please direct any unanswered queries to [email protected] and a team member will reply as soon as practicable.

We thank you for your understanding throughout this tough time.
– Hello Sunshine Festival HQ





