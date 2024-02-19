 Here Is Some New Australian Power Pop From Peter Freebairn – I Got Lucky (I Got You) - Noise11.com
Melbourne singer-songwriter Peter Freebairn is heading towards that long overdue solo debut album following the 2019 release of the self-titled EP.

The new song ‘I Got Lucky (I Got You)’ is an upbeat Power-Pop track to preview the upcoming album ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’ in April.

Peter previewed songs from the album and his new band live to an invited crowd on Saturday in Melbourne.

Some will remember Peter’s old band The Wish and their songs ‘Love Is Alive’, ‘Gotta Let You Know’ and ‘Don’t Change’ from the early 2000s.

About ‘I Got Lucky (I Got You)’ Peter says, “This song came to me pretty quickly while I was driving the Surf Coast heading for Torquay in Victoria. I was trying to evoke the feeling of summer, sitting on a beach and turning the radio up loud. I think it’s a pretty cool road track too”.

Peter will release the ‘Silhouettes and Cigarettes’ in April from Pop Preservation Society.

