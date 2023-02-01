Historic Darlene Love 1982 Concert Is Coming To DVD - Noise11.com

Darlene Love, the voice of Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound, will release a historic performance ‘Darlene Love – Live 1982 (Liberation Hall) on DVD and CD in April.

Darlene was the voice Spector classics ‘He’s A Rebel’ by The Crystals and ‘Baby Please Come Home For Christmas’, a song she sang at Christmas every year for David Letterman’s show. Letterman called her ‘The Christmas Queen’.

Darlene’s voice is also heard on recordings for Frank Sinatra ‘That’s Life’, Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett’s ‘Monster Mash’ and The Ronettes ‘Be My Baby’.

As a member of girl group The Blossoms, Darlene also sang back-up for Elvis Presley on the ’68 Comeback Special’.

Fun fact: Darlene was also on Cheech & Chong’s ‘Basketball Jones’.

If you revisit the old Lethal Weapon movies, Darlene played Danny Glover’s wife in the four movies.

“I’m so pleased this concert is finally making it to DVD,” said Love. “It captures a time when I was putting myself out in the world again, knowing that I still had more to offer through my music. It was a thrill to perform alongside two women with whom I had been singing for decades — my sister, Edna Wright, and my fellow member in the Blossoms, Gloria Jones. The band that was put together for the event, the Monte Carlos, really understood rock ‘n’ roll. It was more rhythm on stage than I have ever had, and I think that made a big difference. I can’t wait for people to see this show.”

DARLENE LOVE – Live 1982 (Liberation Hall)

Concert recorded April 21, 1982, at Hop Singh’s in Marina del Rey, California

Lead vocals: Darlene Love |

Backing vocals: Gloria Jones and Edna Wright

The Monte Carlos: Billy Cioffi (leader, guitar), Spyder Mittleman (saxophone), Scott Richardson (guitar), H. Wayne Erwin (guitar), Michael Clark (piano), Paul Hertzog (Prophet synthesizer), Randy Wagner (bass), Jerry Angel (drums), with Michael Richards (guitar)

DVD (LIB-5136)

Color / 47 minutes / Aspect ratio: 4:3 / NTSC / Region Free

TRACKLIST:

1. Da Doo Ron Ron

2. Wait Til’ My Bobby Gets Home

3. (Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry

4. We Can Work It Out

5. Why Do Lovers Break Each Other’s Heart?

6. He’s a Rebel

7. Not Too Young to Get Married

8. Sometimes When We Touch

9. Hungry Heart

10. He’s Sure the Boy I Love

11. Gospel Medley: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot; Oh, Happy Day; When the Saints Go Marching In

