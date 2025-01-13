Historic Slim Dusty Live Recordings Released - Noise11.com

‘The Slim Dusty Family Show Live at Tamworth 1996’ and ‘The Slim Dusty Travelling Country Band Reunion Show live from Tamworth in 1996’ are the next Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series releases.

The albums will be the 47th and 48th releases from ARCA.

The tapes were recorded from the desk during the concert by Andrew Rodd, who was part of Slim Dusty’s road crew form eight years.

Andrew Rodd said, “It was not often you would get the entire Travelling Country Band together, so that was special. We knew it would be unique.

“Some of the songs were repeated over the two nights but they had totally different feels and different solos.

“Obviously it was different with different players. Lindsey Butler, for instance, played differently to Charlie Boyter.”

Rod Coe worked with Slim for 28 years. “The loyalty that Slim showed to his audience also extended to the musicians he played with,” said Rod Coe, who produced almost 40 of his records as a staff producer at EMI Records, and then on road with The Travelling Country Band.

“That in turn inspired loyalty to him. He was a real team man.”

THE SLIM DUSTY TRAVELLING COUNTRY BAND REUNION SHOW Live at Tamworth 1996

TRACKS

1st Half-

1 Charleville

2 Leave Him In The Longyard

3 The Man From The Never Never

4 Our Wedding Waltz

(Greg Hayes introduction)

5 Kelly’s Offsider

6 Indian Pacific

7 Who Wants Moss

8 On The Last Train To Nowhere

9 Trouble

10 Wheels

11 Out Of The Blue

12 John Hardy

13 Waiting For A Train

14 Roulette Wheel Of Love

2nd Half-

15 Lead Me Down To The Stockyard Medley

16 Cunnamulla Fella

17 Soarin’ On The Strings

18 Ringer From The Top End

19 Middleton’s Rouseabout

20 Catching Yellowbelly

21 When The Rain Tumbles Down In July

22 Biggest Disappointment

The SLIM DUSTY TRAVELLING COUNTRY BAND REUNION SHOW LIVE at Tamworth 1996

ARTISTS

Slim Dusty

Joy McKean

Anne Kirkpatrick

David Kirkpatrick

Heather McKean

Compere: Greg Hayes

TRAVELLING COUNTRY BAND

Rod Coe Bass

Mike Kerin Fiddle

Rob Souter Drums

Warren Morgan Keyboard

Jeff Mercer Lead electric & acoustic guitar, dobro

TRAVELLING COUNTRY BAND REUNION GUESTS

Colleen Trenwith Fiddle

Paul Trenwith Banjo

Colin Watson Electric guitar

Michel Rose Pedal Steel guitar

Lawrie Minson Dobro, harmonica

Charley Boyter Lead acoustic guitar

Lindsay Butler Electric guitar

Ian Simpson Banjo

Barry Thornton Lead Guitar

THE CREW

Andrew Rodd Front of House

David Finch Monitors

Matt Lowery Lighting (courtesy Tamworth Town Hall)

The SLIM DUSTY FAMILY SHOW LIVE at Tamworth 1996

TRACKS

1st Half-

1 Man From The Never Never

2 Kelly’s Offsider

3 Indian Pacific

4 Patsy Cline Medley: Crazy, Walkin’ After Midnight, I Fall To Pieces

5 I’m Little But I’m Loud

6 Ringer From The Top End

7 By A Fire Of Gidgee Coal

8 How Will I Go With Him Mate

9 When the Rain Tumbles Down In July

10 When The Currawongs Come Down

11 Don’t Get Around Much Anymore

12 Rock N Roll In A Cowboy Hat

2nd Half-

13 Sunlander

14 Last Train To Nowhere

15 Highway Blues

16 Out Of The Blue

17 Goodbye

18 Whites Of Your Eyes

19 Yellow Old Bullcatcher

20 Pub With No Beer

21 Duncan

22 The Biggest Disappointment (Presentation to Joy)

23 Me And Matilda

24 Natural High

25 Yodel Medley

26 Orange Blossom Special

The SLIM DUSTY FAMILY SHOW LIVE at Tamworth 1996

ARTISTS

