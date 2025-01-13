Historic Slim Dusty Live Recordings Released - Noise11.com

‘The Slim Dusty Family Show Live at Tamworth 1996’ and ‘The Slim Dusty Travelling Country Band Reunion Show live from Tamworth in 1996’ are the next Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series releases.
The albums will be the 47th and 48th releases from ARCA.
The tapes were recorded from the desk during the concert by Andrew Rodd, who was part of Slim Dusty’s road crew form eight years.
Andrew Rodd said, “It was not often you would get the entire Travelling Country Band together, so that was special. We knew it would be unique.
“Some of the songs were repeated over the two nights but they had totally different feels and different solos.
“Obviously it was different with different players. Lindsey Butler, for instance, played differently to Charlie Boyter.”
Rod Coe worked with Slim for 28 years. “The loyalty that Slim showed to his audience also extended to the musicians he played with,” said Rod Coe, who produced almost 40 of his records as a staff producer at EMI Records, and then on road with The Travelling Country Band.
“That in turn inspired loyalty to him. He was a real team man.”
TRACKS
1st Half-
1 Charleville
2 Leave Him In The Longyard
3 The Man From The Never Never
4 Our Wedding Waltz
(Greg Hayes introduction)
5 Kelly’s Offsider
6 Indian Pacific
7 Who Wants Moss
8 On The Last Train To Nowhere
9 Trouble
10 Wheels
11 Out Of The Blue
12 John Hardy
13 Waiting For A Train
14 Roulette Wheel Of Love
2nd Half-
15 Lead Me Down To The Stockyard Medley
16 Cunnamulla Fella
17 Soarin’ On The Strings
18 Ringer From The Top End
19 Middleton’s Rouseabout
20 Catching Yellowbelly
21 When The Rain Tumbles Down In July
22 Biggest Disappointment
ARTISTS
Slim Dusty
Joy McKean
Anne Kirkpatrick
David Kirkpatrick
Heather McKean
Compere: Greg Hayes
TRAVELLING COUNTRY BAND
Rod Coe Bass
Mike Kerin Fiddle
Rob Souter Drums
Warren Morgan Keyboard
Jeff Mercer Lead electric & acoustic guitar, dobro
TRAVELLING COUNTRY BAND REUNION GUESTS
Colleen Trenwith Fiddle
Paul Trenwith Banjo
Colin Watson Electric guitar
Michel Rose Pedal Steel guitar
Lawrie Minson Dobro, harmonica
Charley Boyter Lead acoustic guitar
Lindsay Butler Electric guitar
Ian Simpson Banjo
Barry Thornton Lead Guitar
THE CREW
Andrew Rodd Front of House
David Finch Monitors
Matt Lowery Lighting (courtesy Tamworth Town Hall)
TRACKS
1st Half-
1 Man From The Never Never
2 Kelly’s Offsider
3 Indian Pacific
4 Patsy Cline Medley: Crazy, Walkin’ After Midnight, I Fall To Pieces
5 I’m Little But I’m Loud
6 Ringer From The Top End
7 By A Fire Of Gidgee Coal
8 How Will I Go With Him Mate
9 When the Rain Tumbles Down In July
10 When The Currawongs Come Down
11 Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
12 Rock N Roll In A Cowboy Hat
2nd Half-
13 Sunlander
14 Last Train To Nowhere
15 Highway Blues
16 Out Of The Blue
17 Goodbye
18 Whites Of Your Eyes
19 Yellow Old Bullcatcher
20 Pub With No Beer
21 Duncan
22 The Biggest Disappointment (Presentation to Joy)
23 Me And Matilda
24 Natural High
25 Yodel Medley
26 Orange Blossom Special
ARTISTS
Slim Dusty
Joy McKean
Anne Kirkpatrick
David Kirkpatrick
Heather McKean
Compere: Greg Hayes
