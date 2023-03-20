 Hollywood Vampires Premiere Spirit Cover ‘I Got A Line On You’ - Noise11.com
Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires Premiere Spirit Cover ‘I Got A Line On You’

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2023

in News

Hollywood Vampires have released a cover of Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’ recorded in Rio in 2015.

The song is from an upcoming live album recorded at Rock In Rio before an audience of 100,000.

The Live In Rio tracklisting is:
01. Raise The Dead
02. My Generation
03. I Got A Line On You
04. Cold Turkey
05. Five To One/Break On
06. Through (To The Other Side)
07. Manic Depression
08. 7 And 7 Is
09. Whole Lotta Love
10. Jeepster
11. I’m A Boy
12. School’s Out
13. Billion Dollar Babies
14. Train Kept A-Rollin’
15. Brown Sugar

Hollywood Vampires is singer Alice Cooper, actor Johnny Depp, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen.

The new album “Live in Rio” will be released on 2nd of June, 2023 by earMUSIC.

Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’ was released in 1968. The song was composed by singer/guitarist Randy California and produced by Lou Adler. The single peaked at no 25 in the USA in March 1969.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Miley Cyrus ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Is No 1

Miley Cyrus scores her third #1 Album this week as her eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation" debuts at the top of the ARIA Chart.

5 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

1 day ago
Soul Movers Robot Girl
The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’ Should Be A Hit Song, Check It Out

Check out the new song for The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’. In any other era this would be a Top 10 hit.

1 day ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Scores Chart Down In UK

Miley Cyrus scores the Official Chart Double as Endless Summer Vacation lands straight in at Number 1, her first chart-topping album in nearly 10 years, while Flowers secures a ninth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

3 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Confirms She Is Playing Glastonbury

Lana Del Rey has clarified she is playing Glastonbury and admitted she turned it down for the "last three years".

4 days ago
Polyphia photo by Alana Ann Lopez
Texan Band Polyphia To Play First Australian Headline Tour

Polyphia from Plano, Texas will perform their first headline shows in Australia when they perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in June.

4 days ago