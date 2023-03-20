Hollywood Vampires Premiere Spirit Cover ‘I Got A Line On You’ - Noise11.com

Hollywood Vampires have released a cover of Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’ recorded in Rio in 2015.
The song is from an upcoming live album recorded at Rock In Rio before an audience of 100,000.
The Live In Rio tracklisting is:
01. Raise The Dead
02. My Generation
03. I Got A Line On You
04. Cold Turkey
05. Five To One/Break On
06. Through (To The Other Side)
07. Manic Depression
08. 7 And 7 Is
09. Whole Lotta Love
10. Jeepster
11. I’m A Boy
12. School’s Out
13. Billion Dollar Babies
14. Train Kept A-Rollin’
15. Brown Sugar
Hollywood Vampires is singer Alice Cooper, actor Johnny Depp, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen.
The new album “Live in Rio” will be released on 2nd of June, 2023 by earMUSIC.
Spirit’s ‘I Got A Line On You’ was released in 1968. The song was composed by singer/guitarist Randy California and produced by Lou Adler. The single peaked at no 25 in the USA in March 1969.
