Holy Holy Premiere New Song With Kwame And Reveal Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Holy Holy have a new song ‘Messed Up’ featuring New Zealand rapper Kwame.

“At first we wondered, is this a Holy Holy song?” says Oscar Dawson, of Holy Holy. “But once we finished making ‘Messed Up’ with Kwame, I think it was undeniable,” adds Tim Carroll. “It makes me feel things and works on a bunch of different levels.”

Holy Holy met Kwame in Sydney when they were working with Tasman. ‘Messed Up’ happened fast. 24 hours after Kwame received the instrumental he created the rap and the song structure began. Kwane flew down to Oscar’s studio in Rye and finished the song off.

‘Messed Up’ will feature on the yet-to-be titled fifth album for Holy Holy due later this tear.

Holy Holy tour dates are:

Fri 14 Apr – Uow – Wollongong*

Sat 15 Apr – Cambridge – Newcastle*

Thu 27 Apr – Miami Marketta – Gold Coast*

Fri 28 Apr – Princess Theatre – Brisbane*

Thu 04 May – Torquay Hotel – Torquay*

Fri 05 May – Northcote Theatre – Melbourne*

Fri 19 May – The Gov – Adelaide*

Sat 20 May – Freo Social – Fremantle*

Sun 21 May – The River – Margaret River*

Fri 26 May – Kambri – Canberra**

Sat 27 May – Liberty Hall – Sydney**

With special guests Kwame, Clews* & Medhanit**

