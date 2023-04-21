 Hoodoo Gurus Are Having A Great Time Hanging Out In Brazil - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus Are Having A Great Time Hanging Out In Brazil

by Paul Cashmere on April 21, 2023

in News

Hoodoo Gurus have been hanging out in Brazil for the last month because once upon a time they were big there … and still are.

Hoodoo Gurus were playing gigs to 40,000 people in Brazil in the 90s.

The most recent show in Florianopolis featured songs not played in Melbourne last September, ‘World Of Pain’, ‘Another World’, ‘In The Middle of the Land’, ‘Come On’, ‘Night Must Fall’, ‘If Only’, ‘Dressed In Black’, and ‘Castles in the Air’.

‘If Only’ was where Dave Faulkner wrote ‘If Only’ in 1995. It was released on the 1996 album ‘Blue Cave’.

Melbourne had but Florianpolis didn’t get ‘(Lets All) Turn On’, ‘Death Defying’, ‘Trying To Save My Soul’, ‘Dig It Up’, ‘Hang With The Girls’, ‘I Come From Your Future’, ‘Miss Freelove 69’, ‘Good Times’, ‘1000 Miles Away’ and ‘Be My Guru’.

Hoodoo Gurus setlist 19 April 2023, Florianpolis, Brazil

World of Pain (from Chariot of the Gods, 2022)
Another World (from Magnum Cum Louder, 1989)
The Right Time (from Crank, 1994)
Answered Prayers (from Chariot of the Gods, 2022)
My Girl (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)
In the Middle of the Land (from Blow Your Cool, 1987)
Come On (from Blow Your Cool, 1987)
Leilani (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)
Night Must Fall (from Blue Cave, 1997)
Tojo (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)
If Only… (from Blue Cave, 1997)
Chariot of the Gods (from Chariot of the Gods, 2022)
I Want You Back (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)
Poison Pen (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)
Dressed in Black (from Kinky, 1991)
Castles in the Air (from Kinky, 1991)
Out That Door (from Blow Your Cool, 1987)
What’s My Scene (from Blow Your Cool, 1987)
Bittersweet (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)
I Was a Kamikaze Pilot (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)

Encore:
Come Anytime (from Magnum Cum Louder, 1989)
1000 Miles Away (from Kinky, 1991)
Like Wow – Wipeout (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)

Hoodoo Gurus next show is 22 April in Piratininga, Brazil. They then head to the USA starting 25 April in New Orleans.

