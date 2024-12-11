Hotel Manager Charged For Liam Payne's Death - Noise11.com

The hotel manager and receptionist where Liam Payne died have been charged in connection with the star’s death.

New documents obtained by Page Six show the employees at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, will be charged.

As yet it’s unclear what they are being accused of.

The documents name receptionist manager Esteban Reynaldo Grassi, who called 911 moments before the former One Direction star fell to his death as being involved in the singer’s demise.

Gilda Agustina Martín, the operations manager at the hotel is also named in the documents.

A judge has called for the two parties to be notified of their charges.

“Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement,” the documents said.

Both Grassi and Martin will appear in court on 19 December.

On 17 December, waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz and Uriel Alejandro Astengo are due to appear in court after being accused of supplying Liam with drugs.

Liam’s friend, Rogelio “Roger” Nores, will also appear in court, facing charges of “abandonment of a person followed by death.”

After they have been questioned in court, a judge will determine whether they’ll be prosecuted, dropped from the case, or if there is no evidence for either decision.

Liam died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on 16 October. He was 31.

