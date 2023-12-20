 ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie First Look #VIDEO - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie First Look #VIDEO

The first teaser video for the movie based on Paul Kelly’s classic Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been released.

‘How To Make Gravy’ was adapted for the screen by Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. Waterman and Washington said: “It’s a dream to be working with such an incredible cast and crew on our debut feature film. It’s testament to Paul’s songwriting that the world and characters within the song are so vivid, and we are proud to have the honour of bringing it to life. It’s a uniquely Australian story, made for film lovers and music fans alike. We can’t wait to share our adaptation of How To Make Gravy with the world.” Added Weiss: “From song to script to screen, it has been thrilling to see Paul Kelly’s poetry come to vivid life in the hands of Nick, Meg and our wonderful cast and crew. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this highly imaginative take on an iconic Australian tale.”

Your first look at the new Binge Original film, How To Make Gravy, an adaptation of Paul Kelly’s iconic Australian song that tells the story of an inmate writing a letter home as his family prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

Since its release in 1996, the song has achieved near-mythological status in the Australian musical canon and has cemented itself in the Christmas traditions of millions of families.

Filming on the Gold Coast, the film still star Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Mystery Road: Origin) and Australian icon, Hugo Weaving (Love Me, The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix), with Brenton Thwaites (Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mr Inbetween, The Bikeriders), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve, Hunters, Lambs of God), and, making her English-language debut, celebrated French actress Agathe Rouselle (Titane) with more cast members to be announced.

True to its rock n roll roots, the film will also feature cameo performances from Australian musicians, including powerhouse Adam Briggs and rising rap talent Dallas Woods.

The timeline for How To Make Gravy is still to be announced.

