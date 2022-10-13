 Humble Pie 70s Box Set Is Coming - Noise11.com

Humble Pie 70s Box Set Is Coming

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2022

Universal have compiled a Humble Pie box set featuring the A&M Years for the band from 1970 to 1975.

Humble Pie centred around Steve Marriott who had been the Small Faces and 19-year old (at the time) guitarist Peter Frampton, fresh from UK band The Herd who had three UK hits including two Top 10 hits in the UK prior to Frampton joining Humble Pie.

The box unfortunately picks up at the third album completely missing the first two albums on Immediate and the band’s breakthrough hit ‘Natural Born Bugie’ (no 4 UK, no 19 Australia).

Humble Pie only had moderate success even in the UK. Their biggest album was the fifth studio album ‘Smokin’ which reached no 20 n the USA and no 6 in the USA. It also made it to no 9 in Australia. ‘Smokin’ was also the first album without Peter Frampton, who left to go solo. The Frampton composed Humble pie song ‘Shine On’ was included on Peter’s classic ‘Frampton Comes Alive’.

Of the founding members, Steve Marriott died in 1991 and Greg Ridley in 2003.

Humble Pie’s A&M CD Box Set (1970-1975) will be released on 2 December.

    HUMBLE PIE: THE A&M CD BOX SET (1970-1975) [8CDs]

Disc One: HUMBLE PIE
1. Live With Me
2. Only A Roach
3. One Eyed Trouser-Snake Rumba
4. Earth And Water Song
5. I’m Ready
6. Theme From Skint
7. Red Light Mamma, Red Hot!
8. Sucking On The Sweet Vine

Disc Two: ROCK ON
• Shine On
• Sour Grain
• 79th And Sunset
• Stone Cold Fever
• Rolling Stone
• A Song For Jenny
• The Light
• Big George
• Strange Days
• Red Neck Jump

Disc Three: PERFORMANCE: ROCKIN’ THE FILLMORE
1. Four Day Creep
2. I’m Ready
3. Stone Cold Fever
4. I Walk On Gilded Splinters
5. Rolling Stone
6. Hallelujah (I Love Her So)
7. I Don’t Need No Doctor

Disc Four: SMOKIN’
1. Hot ‘N’ Nasty
2. The Fixer
3. You’re So Good To Me
4. C’mon Everybody
5. Old Time Feelin’
6. 30 Days In The Hole
7. Road Runners ‘G’ Jam
8. I Wonder
9. Sweet Peace And Time

Disc Five: EAT IT
1. Get Down To It
2. Good Booze And Bad Women
3. Is It For Love?
4. Drugstore Cowboy
5. Black Coffee
6. I Believe To My Soul
7. Shut Up And Don’t Interrupt Me
8. That’s How Strong My Love Is
9. Say No More
10. Oh, Bella (All That’s Hers)
11. Summer Song
12. Beckton Dumps
13. Up Our Sleeve
14. Honky Tonk Women
15. Road Runner

Disc Six: THUNDERBOX
1. Thunderbox
2. Groovin’ With Jesus
3. I Can’t Stand The Rain
4. Anna (Go To Him)
5. No Way
6. Rally With Ali
7. Don’t Worry, Be Happy
8. Ninety-Nine Pounds
9. Every Single Day
10. No Money Down
11. Drift Away
12. Oh La-De-Da

Disc Seven: STREET RATS
1. Street Rat
2. Rock ‘N’ Roll Music
3. We Can Work It Out
4. Scored Out
5. Road Hog
6. Rain
7. There ‘Tis
8. Let Me Be Your Lovemaker
9. Countryman Stomp
10. Drive My Car
11. Queens And Nuns

Disc Eight: BONUS TRACKS (B-Sides & Rarities)
1. Big Black Dog (First A&M Single)
2. Mister Ring (German B-side)
3. I Don’t Need No Doctor (Edit)
4. Chopper (With The Blackberries)
5. You’ve Been In Love Too Soon (With The Blackberries)
6. Twist And Shout (With The Blackberries)
7. Don’t Change On Me (With The Blackberries)
8. The Outcrowd (B-Side)
9. Funky To The Bone (From UK Version Of Street Rats)
10. Tell Me The Truth (previously unreleased)
11. Gimme Some Lovin’ (previously unreleased)
12. Illegal Smile (previously unreleased)
13. Hurts So Good (previously unreleased)
14. She Belongs To Me (instrumental/vocal/final vocal)

