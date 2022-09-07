Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra - Noise11.com

Ian Gillan will perform a special show of his Deep Purple classics with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra in November.

Gillan announced the news on his socials citing a number of Purple classics including ‘Highway Star’, ‘Hush’, ‘Perfect Strangers’, ‘Smoke on the Water’, ‘Nothing at All’, ‘When a Blind Man Cries’ and ‘Black Night’.

“Hello everybody,

“I’m pleased to announce my Spanish tour in November with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Friedemann Riehle.

“There will be some great singers with the orchestra who will be performing songs by Queen, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Metallica and I’ll be closing the show with my Purple choices, which will include Highway Star, Hush, Perfect Strangers, Smoke on the Water, Nothing at All, When a Blind Man Cries and Black Night”.

Dates for Ian Gillan and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra are:

Friday 11 November, Zaragoza, Principe Felipe Arena

Saturday 12 November, Barcelona, Pabellón Olímpico de Badalona

Friday 18 November, Vigo, Instituto ferial de Vigo: IFEVI

Saturday 19 November, Vitoria-Gasteitz. Fernando Buesa Arena

Friday 25 November, Granada, Palacio delos Deportes

Saturday 26 November, Madrid, Pabellón Multisos Madrid Arena

Deep Purple were the first rock band to perform with an orchestra when they recorded the Concerto for Group and Orchestra live album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1969.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

