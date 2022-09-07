 Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra - Noise11.com
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2022

in News

Ian Gillan will perform a special show of his Deep Purple classics with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra in November.

Gillan announced the news on his socials citing a number of Purple classics including ‘Highway Star’, ‘Hush’, ‘Perfect Strangers’, ‘Smoke on the Water’, ‘Nothing at All’, ‘When a Blind Man Cries’ and ‘Black Night’.

“Hello everybody,

“I’m pleased to announce my Spanish tour in November with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Friedemann Riehle.

“There will be some great singers with the orchestra who will be performing songs by Queen, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Metallica and I’ll be closing the show with my Purple choices, which will include Highway Star, Hush, Perfect Strangers, Smoke on the Water, Nothing at All, When a Blind Man Cries and Black Night”.

Dates for Ian Gillan and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra are:

Friday 11 November, Zaragoza, Principe Felipe Arena
Saturday 12 November, Barcelona, Pabellón Olímpico de Badalona
Friday 18 November, Vigo, Instituto ferial de Vigo: IFEVI
Saturday 19 November, Vitoria-Gasteitz. Fernando Buesa Arena
Friday 25 November, Granada, Palacio delos Deportes
Saturday 26 November, Madrid, Pabellón Multisos Madrid Arena

Deep Purple were the first rock band to perform with an orchestra when they recorded the Concerto for Group and Orchestra live album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1969.

