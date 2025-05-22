Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour - Noise11.com

Ian Kenny has sent his Birds on a holiday to Tokyo and resurrected Karnivool for an Australian tour.

Kenny formed Karnivool in Perth in 1998. They have released three albums ‘Themata’ (2005), ‘Sound Awake’ (2009) and ‘Asymmetry’ (2013). Since 2004 Kenny’s other band Birds of Tokyo activates when Karnivool deactivates. However, Birds of Tokyo became the priority when their albums started popping platinum.

Karnivool’s last two album’s also churned gold with ‘Sound Awake’ (2009) and ‘Asymmetry’ (2013) both reaching Gold status and charting and no 2 and no 1.

KARNIVOOL – AD COMPLEMENTUM

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale via karnivool.com

Wednesday 16 July

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 18 July

SOPO, Gold Coast

Saturday 19 July

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 20 July

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Wednesday 24 July

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Thursday 25 July

UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Friday 26 July

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday 29 July

The Baso, Canberra

Wednesday 31 July

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Thursday 1 August

Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Friday 2 August

PICA, Melbourne

Saturday 3 August

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday 17 October

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

