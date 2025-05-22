 Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour - Noise11.com
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo/Karnivool at One Electric Day 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2025

in News

Ian Kenny has sent his Birds on a holiday to Tokyo and resurrected Karnivool for an Australian tour.

Kenny formed Karnivool in Perth in 1998. They have released three albums ‘Themata’ (2005), ‘Sound Awake’ (2009) and ‘Asymmetry’ (2013). Since 2004 Kenny’s other band Birds of Tokyo activates when Karnivool deactivates. However, Birds of Tokyo became the priority when their albums started popping platinum.

Karnivool’s last two album’s also churned gold with ‘Sound Awake’ (2009) and ‘Asymmetry’ (2013) both reaching Gold status and charting and no 2 and no 1.

KARNIVOOL – AD COMPLEMENTUM
AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale via karnivool.com

Wednesday 16 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 18 July
SOPO, Gold Coast

Saturday 19 July
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 20 July
The Station, Sunshine Coast

Wednesday 24 July
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Thursday 25 July
UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Friday 26 July
Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday 29 July
The Baso, Canberra

Wednesday 31 July
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Thursday 1 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Friday 2 August
PICA, Melbourne

Saturday 3 August
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday 17 October
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

