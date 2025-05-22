Ian Kenny Will Rock Out With Karnivool On Another Tour - Noise11.com

Ian Kenny has sent his Birds on a holiday to Tokyo and resurrected Karnivool for an Australian tour.
Kenny formed Karnivool in Perth in 1998. They have released three albums ‘Themata’ (2005), ‘Sound Awake’ (2009) and ‘Asymmetry’ (2013). Since 2004 Kenny’s other band Birds of Tokyo activates when Karnivool deactivates. However, Birds of Tokyo became the priority when their albums started popping platinum.
Karnivool’s last two album’s also churned gold with ‘Sound Awake’ (2009) and ‘Asymmetry’ (2013) both reaching Gold status and charting and no 2 and no 1.
KARNIVOOL – AD COMPLEMENTUM
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Tickets on sale via karnivool.com
Wednesday 16 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday 18 July
SOPO, Gold Coast
Saturday 19 July
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday 20 July
The Station, Sunshine Coast
Wednesday 24 July
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Thursday 25 July
UOW Unibar, Wollongong
Friday 26 July
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 29 July
The Baso, Canberra
Wednesday 31 July
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads
Thursday 1 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Friday 2 August
PICA, Melbourne
Saturday 3 August
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Thursday 17 October
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook