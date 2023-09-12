 Ian Moss Adds Didirri, Mikk and Flynn Curry To Solo & Acoustic Mode - Noise11.com
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson

Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Moss Adds Didirri, Mikk and Flynn Curry To Solo & Acoustic Mode

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2023

in News

Ian Moss has revealed Didirri, Mikk and Flynn Curry will open for him on his upcoming Solo & Acoustic Mode tour.

Didirri will open for Ian Moss in Albury, Bendigo, Wangaratta, Swan Hill and Traralgon.

Mikk will open for Ian in Port Macquarie

Flynn Gurry will open for Ian in Warrnambool and Hamilton.

Ian released his new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ in July. The album features songs by Ian, Don Walker, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kerry Jacobson, Stevie Wonder and O’Shea.

Ian Moss upcoming 2023 dates are:

With Special Guests Didirri * / Mikk # / Flynn Gurry +

Saturday 23 October 2023: Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW #
Friday 27 October 2023: Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC +
Saturday 28 October 2023: Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, Hamilton VIC +
Frida, 3 November 2023: Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW *
Saturday 4 November 2023: The Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC *
Friday 8 December 2023: Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC *
Saturday 9 December 2023: Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC *
Friday 15 December 2023: The Wedge, Sale VIC *
Saturday 16 December 2023: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC *

Tickets on sale now from ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

Noise11.com

