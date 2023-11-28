Ian Moss Expands ‘Rivers Run Dry’ And Adds 2024 Dates - Noise11.com

Ian Moss has added a further six bonus tracks to the ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album with live versions of songs from the album plus ‘Georgia On My Mind’ recorded in Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in August 2023.

The bonus tracks for the expanded ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album include Rivers Run Dry, I Miss You In The Night, Open Your Eyes, The Wish, the radio smash Nullarbor Plain, plus the first-ever, spellbinding live recording by Ian Moss and band of the classic that Moss has made his own, Georgia on My Mind.

It is available for pre-order on CD and Digitally now from here – ianmoss.lnk.to/riversrundrydeluxe.

Ian has also extended the Rivers Run Dry tour in the middle of 2024 making this one of his longest ever solo tours.

There are four more 2023 shows before the 2024 season kicks off:

2023

Friday 8 December 2023: Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC *

Saturday 9 December 2023: Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC *

Friday 15 December 2023: The Wedge, Sale VIC *

Saturday 16 December 2023: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC *

With Special Guests: Didirri * | Mikk # | Flynn Gurry +

Tickets on sale now from ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues

Ian’s 2024 dates:

Thursday 25 January – The Longyard Hotel, Tamworth NSW (with band)

Friday, 9 February – Canberra Playhouse, Canberra, ACT < Saturday, 10 February - Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven NSW < Friday, 16 February - Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA ^ Friday, 23 February - Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC ** Saturday, 24 February - Geelong Arts Centre Story House, Geelong VIC ** Friday, 1 March - Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo NSW < Saturday, 2 March - Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW < Friday, 8 March - The Art House, Wyong NSW ## Saturday, 9 March - Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Goulburn NSW ## Saturday, 16 March – Tunes On The Green, Hay NSW (with band) Friday, 22 March - Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD >

Saturday, 23 March – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD >

Saturday, 30 March – Byron Bay Bluesfest, Byron Bay, NSW (with band)

Friday, 5 April – Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW < Saturday, 6 April - Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW < Wednesday, 10 April – The Gov, Adelaide, SA ** Friday, 12 April - Wendouree Performing Arts Centre, Wendouree VIC ** Saturday, 13 April - Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA ** Wednesday, 17 April - Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW < Friday, 19 April - Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC < Saturday, 20 April - Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA ** Friday, 26 April - The J Theatre, Noosa QLD ## Saturday, 27 April - Heritage Bank Auditorium, Toowoomba QLD ## Friday, 10 May - Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD ## Saturday, 11 May - Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich QLD ## Friday, 17 May - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul NSW ++ Saturday, 18 May - Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club, Moorebank NSW Friday, 24 May - Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW ++ Saturday, 25 May - Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW ++ Friday, 31 May - Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD *** Saturday, 1 June - Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD *** With Special Guests: Raechel Whitchurch < | Lachlan Edwards ++ | Callum Wylie ** Dingo Music ## | Melody Moko > | Codee-Lee • | Tullara ***

Tickets on sale from 10.00am local times on Thursday, 5 October from ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

