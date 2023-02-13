Icehouse Return To Melbourne After 2022 Covid Sidetrack - Noise11.com

Icehouse returned to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday (11 February) to make good on the postponed November 2022 show.

The November show was a last minute no-go when Iva Davies tested positive to Covid.

The 2023 show brought the band back together with Iva Davies (lead vocals/lead guitar/oboe), Paul Gildea (rhythm guitar/vocals), Steve Bull (bass guitar/backing vocals), Paul Wheeler (drums/percussion), Michael Paynter (keys/guitar/vocals), & Hugo Lee (saxophone & keys) and a line-up also featuring Motor Ace, Frente and Eskimo Joe.

Eskimo Joe fans were treated to a “bonus track” when singer Kav Temperley was invited back with Icehouse to perform ‘We Can Get Together’.

Icehouse guitarist Michael Paynter also took over lead on ‘Touch the Fire’ and ‘Man of Colours’ to allow Iva Davies to revert back to his original classical root on the oboe.

Icehouse also once again performed their tribute to The Angeles with a cover of ‘Marseilles’ and kept the European flavour going with Iva performing the German version of ‘Uniform’.

ICEHOUSE SETLIST:

Icehouse

Uniform

Fatman

Electric Blue

Hey Little Girl

Mr. Big

Crazy

No Promises

Touch the Fire

Man of Colours

Don’t Believe Anymore

Love in Motion

Great Southern Land

Can’t Help Myself

We Can Get Together (with Kav Temperley from Eskimo Joe)

Encore:

Marseilles. (Angels cover song)

Nothing to Serious

Icehouse, Eskimo Joe and Karen Lee Andrews will perform this Saturday, 18 February, 2023, at Riverstage in Brisbane.

