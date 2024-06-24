Indonesia’s Voice of Baceprot (VoB) Are Ones To Watch At Glastonbury This Weekend - Noise11.com

Glastonbury has its usual mix of old, new, borrowed and blues lined up for this weekend and the new one to watch will be Indonesia’s Voice of Baceprot (aka VoB).

Voice of Baceprot are the all-female metal trio from Garut, in West Java. VoB are Firda Marsya Kurnia (vocals and guitar), Widi Rahmawati (bass), and Euis Siti Aisyah (drums). They sing in English as well as Sundanese. The word ‘baceprot’ means Noisy in Sudanese.

Voice of Baceprot scored the attention of Glastonbury after their showcase appearance for FENIX360 at the FENIX360 Live event in Indonesia on January 9, 2024.

Back in 2022, VoB won the Best Duo/Group Rock Collaboration for their song ‘God Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’.

VoB formed in 2014. They started uploading covers of Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and Slipknot songs to YouTube and now have over 360,000 subscribers.

VoB released their debut album ‘Retas’ in 2023. It is streaming globally on all the main platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

Voice of Baceprot will play the Woodies stage at Glastonbury this Friday on the same stage as Jamie XX, Arlo Parks, The Vaccines and Remi Wolf.

