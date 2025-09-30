 ra Dean Shares Deeply Personal Title Track ‘I Got Roads' With Gary Allan - Noise11.com
by Noise11.com on September 30, 2025

Former Trick Pony frontman and acclaimed songwriter Ira Dean has unveiled his most personal song yet, releasing the title track from his new album I Got Roads, with guest vocals from Gary Allan.

The song is Dean’s unflinching account of loss, survival, and the hard paths he has walked to find peace.

For Dean, the song’s origins go back to one of the darkest nights of his life. After winning a major industry award for one of the most-played country songs of the year, he went to share the news with his father, only to find that his father had taken his own life that evening. The devastation of that discovery shaped the years that followed, leading Dean through struggles with mental health and addiction before he eventually found sobriety, family stability, and a sense of redemption.

“This song is about more than just roads-it’s about survival, scars, and trying to make sense of the things that nearly broke me,” Dean explains. “Gary Allan’s voice brought a raw honesty that matches the story I’ve been carrying for years. It’s not easy to share, but I believe there’s healing in telling the truth.”

Allan, whose own catalogue is rich with songs about heartbreak and resilience, lends a powerful counterpoint to Dean’s lyrics. Together, they create a performance that is both haunting and cathartic.

Dean has been candid about using his platform to highlight mental health issues within the music industry, where personal struggles often remain unspoken. Away from the stage, he dedicates time to visiting addiction and recovery centres, sharing his story with those seeking hope on their own journeys.

Now happily married to his wife Jennifer and maintaining a strong relationship with his daughter, Dean says the road has been long, winding, and far from smooth-but it has led him to a place where he can finally tell his story openly.

The track I Got Roads is also the centrepiece of Dean’s new album of the same name, which features a star-studded line-up of collaborators including John Osborne, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, and Gretchen Wilson. The album charts his journey from the turbulence of his past to the groundedness of his present, offering listeners a raw but hopeful narrative.

Dean first rose to fame as a founding member of Trick Pony, whose early-2000s hits such as Pour Me and On a Mission established them as one of country music’s most exciting groups. The trio earned an American Music Award for Favourite Country New Artist and a nomination for CMA Vocal Group of the Year.

Beyond Trick Pony, Dean has made his mark as a songwriter. His songs have been recorded by an impressive list of country stars including Ronnie Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Joe Nichols, Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Montgomery Gentry, and Aaron Lewis, who scored a hit with Dean’s co-write Am I The Only One. Dean has also worked alongside legends such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Vince Gill.

