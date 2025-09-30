 Iron & Wine Announces 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Iron & Wine performing live on stage with guitar

Iron and Wine supplied Handsome Tours

Iron & Wine Announces 2026 Australian Tour

by Noise11.com on September 30, 2025

in News

US indie folk songwriter Iron & Wine will return to Australia in February and March 2026 for his first visit in eight years. Presented by Handsome Tours and Double J, the tour will feature headline shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, as well as festival appearances at WOMADelaide and the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

The project of American singer and songwriter Sam Beam, Iron & Wine first emerged in 2002 with the lo-fi masterpiece The Creek Drank the Cradle. Over more than two decades, Beam has grown into one of indie folk’s defining voices, blending tender storytelling with his distinctive warm, hushed vocal style. His catalogue has stretched across seven studio albums and numerous EPs, moving seamlessly from stripped-back acoustic intimacy to sweeping orchestrations.

Beam’s Australian audiences last saw him in 2018. For this run of shows, he will return solo, offering fans an intimate journey through his wide-ranging catalogue. Expect highlights from his most recent album, Light Verse (2024), collaborations with Calexico and I’m With Her, and songs that have taken on a life of their own in film and TV soundtracks, including his cover of “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” famously featured in Twilight.

The tour announcement follows a busy few years for Iron & Wine. His collaborative EP Making Good Time with Ben Bridwell from Band of Horses was released in 2023, and in 2024 he launched Light Verse, an album celebrated for its orchestral arrangements and emotional depth. He has also toured the United States with I’m With Her and Band of Horses, continuing his reputation as one of folk music’s most compelling live performers.

Iron & Wine’s Australian shows promise to strip away the excess and focus on the essence of Beam’s craft: poetic lyrics, soulful vocals, and melodies that linger long after the final note. Fans will have the rare chance to experience his work in an intimate, solo setting – the kind of performance that has made Beam one of the most admired artists in modern folk.

Iron & Wine 2026 Australian Tour Dates:

Perth – Sat 28 Feb | The Rechabite, WA
Brisbane – Mon 2 Mar | Princess Theatre, QLD
Sydney – Wed 4 Mar | City Recital Hall, NSW
Adelaide – Fri 6 Mar | WOMADelaide, SA
Port Fairy – Sat 7 & Sun 8 Mar | Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC
Melbourne – Tue 10 Mar | Northcote Theatre, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tommy Richman performing live on stage during his Coyote Tour.
Tommy Richman to Headline Coyote Tour Australia This November

Tommy Richman is about to make his long-awaited Australian debut. The US singer, songwriter, and rising global star will bring his Coyote Tour down under in November, playing Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne with special guest Trevor Spitta.

5 hours ago
The Rasmus raise funds in Kyiv for Ukraine
The Rasmus Raise $84,000 For Ukraine Children’s Hospital, Announce 2026 Australian Tour

Finnish rock favourites The Rasmus have turned a war-zone performance into a powerful act of charity, raising more than $84,000 for Ukraine's Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital - and they'll be heading to Australia for their first ever headline shows in January 2026.

7 hours ago
Deacon Blue announce 2026 Australian tour for 40th anniversary with new album The Great Western Road.
Deacon Blue To Return To Australia In 2026 For 40th Anniversary Tour

Scotland’s pop-rock icons Deacon Blue will return to Australia in January and February 2026, celebrating four decades together with their new studio album The Great Western Road and their first visit down under since 2023.

1 day ago
Kingfishr performing live – members Eddie Keogh, Eoghan “McGoo” McGrath and Eoin “Fitz” Fitzgibbon on stage
Kingfishr To Make Their Australian Live Debut With Halcyon Tour 2026

Irish indie-folk trio Kingfishr have confirmed their very first Australian live shows, bringing the Halcyon Tour 2026 to four major cities in March.

1 day ago
PRESIDENT release debut EP King of Terrors and announce first Australian tour with Architects in December 2025.
PRESIDENT Release Dark and Powerful Debut EP ‘King of Terrors’, Set for Australian Tour with Architects

Multi-million streaming phenomenon PRESIDENT have dropped their long-awaited debut EP King of Terrors - a brooding, cinematic and heavy-hitting body of work that cements their place as one of the most exciting new names in global heavy music. The release coincides with the announcement that PRESIDENT will make their Australian debut this December, joining British giants Architects on their national tour.

4 days ago
KT Tunstall announces her 20th Anniversary Eye To The Telescope Australian and New Zealand Tour for May 2026.
KT Tunstall To Celebrate 20 Years Of Eye To The Telescope With 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour

KT Tunstall will mark the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough debut Eye To The Telescope with an Australian and New Zealand tour in May 2026, performing the platinum-selling album in full for the first time.

5 days ago
Swimming Bell (Katie Schottland) will make her Australian debut in October 2025 with an intimate national tour.
Swimming Bell To Make Her Australian Debut With East Coast Tour

Los Angeles psych-folk artist Swimming Bell (the performing name of Katie Schottland) will step onto Australian stages for the very first time next month, embarking on a run of intimate east coast shows before heading across to Western Australia.

September 22, 2025