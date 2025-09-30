Iron & Wine Announces 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

US indie folk songwriter Iron & Wine will return to Australia in February and March 2026 for his first visit in eight years. Presented by Handsome Tours and Double J, the tour will feature headline shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, as well as festival appearances at WOMADelaide and the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

The project of American singer and songwriter Sam Beam, Iron & Wine first emerged in 2002 with the lo-fi masterpiece The Creek Drank the Cradle. Over more than two decades, Beam has grown into one of indie folk’s defining voices, blending tender storytelling with his distinctive warm, hushed vocal style. His catalogue has stretched across seven studio albums and numerous EPs, moving seamlessly from stripped-back acoustic intimacy to sweeping orchestrations.

Beam’s Australian audiences last saw him in 2018. For this run of shows, he will return solo, offering fans an intimate journey through his wide-ranging catalogue. Expect highlights from his most recent album, Light Verse (2024), collaborations with Calexico and I’m With Her, and songs that have taken on a life of their own in film and TV soundtracks, including his cover of “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” famously featured in Twilight.

The tour announcement follows a busy few years for Iron & Wine. His collaborative EP Making Good Time with Ben Bridwell from Band of Horses was released in 2023, and in 2024 he launched Light Verse, an album celebrated for its orchestral arrangements and emotional depth. He has also toured the United States with I’m With Her and Band of Horses, continuing his reputation as one of folk music’s most compelling live performers.

Iron & Wine’s Australian shows promise to strip away the excess and focus on the essence of Beam’s craft: poetic lyrics, soulful vocals, and melodies that linger long after the final note. Fans will have the rare chance to experience his work in an intimate, solo setting – the kind of performance that has made Beam one of the most admired artists in modern folk.

Iron & Wine 2026 Australian Tour Dates:

Perth – Sat 28 Feb | The Rechabite, WA

Brisbane – Mon 2 Mar | Princess Theatre, QLD

Sydney – Wed 4 Mar | City Recital Hall, NSW

Adelaide – Fri 6 Mar | WOMADelaide, SA

Port Fairy – Sat 7 & Sun 8 Mar | Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

Melbourne – Tue 10 Mar | Northcote Theatre, VIC

